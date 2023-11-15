Before the Tables Turned, Drive To Survive Sneak Peek Exposes Lando Norris’ McLaren Agony Early This Season

The inaugural edition of the Netflix Cup gave a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Drive to Survive with Lando Norris featuring in a scene. The snippet showcases an intimate dialogue between the Briton and Zak Brown, which was captured during the start of the season when McLaren struggled immensely.

The scene kicks off with Norris joking that the golf cart that they are on seems faster than the McLaren. Brown immediately owns up and accepts the fact that things have been extremely difficult for the Woking-based outfit. The McLaren CEO also acknowledges that it must be quite frustrating for the drivers to try to put up a fight in such a slow car.

To this, Norris replies, “We are McLaren right? We should be a team that’s fighting Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes. We should be up there leading them.” The 23-year-old claims that they should at least be good enough to put up a fight against the top four teams.

Lando Norris had his wishes come true

Lando Norris’ wish did come true as the season unfolded with McLaren improving by leaps and bounds. The car that was only good enough for P17 at the start of the season fought for pole positions and podium places as the season progressed.

As of now, McLaren are the closest team to Red Bull as they continue to try and bridge the gap with the Milton Keynes outfit. McLaren have managed to claim five podium finishes in the last six race weekends with two of them being double podiums for the team.

Norris also seems to be quite happy and excited about the developments in the team. The 24-year-old Briton recently said (as quoted by si.com), “For us to go from where we were in Bahrain to getting close and talking about fighting a Red Bull, I think are very good signs for us.”

He also pointed out that if McLaren can continue their progress at this rate, they are going to be even better in 2024. Hence, Norris is extremely optimistic about the season to come and McLaren’s ability to keep up their competitiveness against the best teams in F1.