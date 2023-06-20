Shakira Only Pretending to Date Lewis Hamilton as Massive Roadblock Pops Up in High-Speed Relationship

Star Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Colombian pop singer Shakira caught the attention of fans around the world recently after they were spotted together on various occasions. Since the duo were spotted together so often, some fans also speculated that the two could be dating each other.

However, their relationship is believed to be far more complicated. Shocking reports have emerged that Shakira’s relationship with Hamilton will only be the “cover“, and that the 46-year-old is actually dating someone else.

While these latest reports may or may not be true, fans around the world have been buzzing ever since the duo have been hanging out together. In the past few months, Shakira not only met Hamilton after the Miami GP but also after the Spanish GP. During this time, the two have had dinner together and also shared a boat ride.

“I looked for you…“: Shakira seemingly expressed love for someone else

According to magazinespain.com, the lyrics of one of Shakira’s new song seems to suggest that she is currently dating Alejandro Sanz. Shakira and Sanz have known each other for a while and also collaborated previously for an unreleased song: La Tortura (ft. Alejandro Sanz).

Shakira, who is currently working on a new song, seemingly made several references to the collaboration she previously did with Sanz. As quoted by magazinespain.com, the lyrics of the Colombian singer‘s new song reads, “I was alone and I looked for you to torture me. I already know it. It was a trap and I fell again“.

If these reports are indeed true, then it is fair to say that Hamilton and Shakira are just good friends. And that all the recent speculation that took place with them meeting each other is perhaps just that.

Toto Wolff replies if Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are dating

The rumors of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating have gathered so much steam recently that it even prompted Toto Wolff to give his take on their supposed relationship status. The 51-year-old made his remarks after Hamilton and Shakira were reportedly spotted hanging out in the Mercedes garage together.

As quoted by Next Gen Auto, the Mercedes team principal said, “I didn’t see anything. I was just looking at my screen“. Considering how quickly the rumors have recently spread about the two potentially dating, it is fair to say that whenever they would be spotted together, such speculations are likely to rife again.