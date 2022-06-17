“I took that to heart”– Mick Schumacher aggressively responds to F1 axe rumours amidst poor performances

Mick Schumacher hits back at the rumours of him being axed from F1 owing to his poor string of performances in 2022 with Haas.

In 2022, Mick Schumacher had a poor start to his F1 season. The German race driver, who is in his sophomore year, is yet to score his F1 career points.

Therefore, it led to rumours of Schumacher being axed by Haas next year if he keeps performing poorly. But right before the Azerbaijan GP race, Guenther Steiner refused such a possibility.

And now, a few days later, Schumacher himself has talked about the possibility of being axed. he responded that he doesn’t give enough attention to such rumours, something he learned from his father, the legendary Michael Schumacher.

“You shouldn’t believe all the rumours,” Schumacher said dismissed. “It was one of the first tips my dad gave me – to not read the news. I took that to heart,” said the German.

Mick Schumacher is now closer to Haas boss

Steiner has never suggested the possibility of Schumacher being replaced. The German himself thinks that his boss is good support, and in these tough times, they two have gotten closer.

“We grow even closer together through situations like this,” he said. “I’ve always felt supported by Gunther. He pushes me and that’s what I want from a team boss.”

However, it could also be said that Steiner never will have to do the tough job of showing Schumacher the door. The American team boss said last Sunday that firing the 2020 F2 champion is not in his hands, and only Ferrari can decide about it.

So, Steiner in the end has no accountability for the performances of Schumacher. Last year, being in a poor car, Schumacher couldn’t have been judged across the field.

Thus, him beating his former teammate Nikita Mazepin consistently was considered a good sign. But now, Haas having a better car, and his new teammate Kevin Magnussen getting 15 points in his bank, while Schumacher having a big zero, definitely puts doubts on his place.

