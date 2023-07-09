Being Vegan Bites Lewis Hamilton in the Back as Regret Comes in the Form of Heavy 850-Calorie Family Meal

Lewis Hamilton has been a pioneer for success in F1 as he is one of the first few drivers that have turned vegan and continue to dominate this sport. The Briton has often credited this transition for his success and has also made a lot of money with his vegan food business. Despite all his success, he also holds some regrets.

Making such a transition often takes immense hard work, as one has a habit of consuming a particular diet. And it is not just that, as going vegan also means that the drivers are unlikely to consume some of the much-needed nutrients.

Doctors had warned Hamilton back in 2017 about the same, stating that he may not get the protein that he needs. However, after six years, the 38-year-old seems to have proved all his doubters wrong. From 2017 onwards, Hamilton dominated the sport as he won four of his seven championships in this period.

Lewis Hamilton explains the regret he has with going vegan

Lewis Hamilton is all set to compete in his home Grand Prix at Silverstone, a track where he has won eight times. When asked in a recent interview about what makes him so dominant at home, the Briton told Channel 4 that some of his dominance comes as a result of his food even though he can no longer eat some of his favorite items.

When asked to provide details, the Mercedes driver replied, “I had dinner with the family the other day and they were having roast dinner but I did not have that“. He then added that because of his shift to being a vegan, he cannot even have the gravy anymore.

As per a report put out by the derbytelegraph.co.uk, Hamilton is able to avoid 850 calories by not eating the roast. It is important to note that this is not the first time that he has admitted to regretting his decision to go vegan, having previously also stated the kind of food he is unable to eat as a result.

Hamilton once gave his fans a glimpse of his grocery shopping

Back in 2018, Lewis Hamilton put up a video from Monaco where he showed his fans the items he purchases from a grocery store. In his video, he stated he was purchasing “salads, mushrooms, pineapples“, among several other healthy food items.

Just as Hamilton was buying his healthy food items, he also came across several unhealthy items. Even though the Briton stated that they looked good, he advised his fans to stay away from them. His biggest regret, though came when he saw Nutrela.

Even though Hamilton stated that he loved this, he said that he cannot have it as it contains dairy. Considering how much effort it takes him to just avoid some of the items because of his vegan diet shows the kind of sacrifices the top F1 drivers take to stay at the top of their game.