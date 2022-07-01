“Definitely made an improvement” – Lewis Hamilton gives positive feedback following upgrades on W13 ahead of British GP

Lewis Hamilton has given positive feedback on his W13 after the FP2 session in Silverstone as the Mercedes brings new upgrades.

Mercedes brought brand new parts to their car at the Silverstone circuit. After the FP2, Lewis Hamilton returned with positive feedback about his car.

This season, Hamilton has been lagging behind as his W13 lacks pace and is causing severe porpoising. The effects of porpoising were so harsh on Hamilton that he suffered severe back pain after he finished the race in Azerbaijan.

#BritishGP 🇬🇧: Lewis Hamilton: “We’re fighting the car a little bit, our long run pace isn’t as good as the other guys but it’s not miles off. We definitely made an improvement and I’m sure overnight we can work and improve the car a little bit more.” — deni (@fiagirly) July 1, 2022

However, going into the British GP, Mercedes looks in much better shape. The W13s could be seen much closer to Ferrari and Red Bull when it comes to the long runs and the single-lap speed.

However, the seven-time world champion knows that there is still some work that needs to be done. The 37-year-old said, “It’s bouncing still, quite a bit. Not on the straight necessarily but through the corners it’s harsh. Not physically harsh but just in the car.”

Lewis Hamilton thinks the upgrades have nothing to with the improvements

Hamilton says that the improvement in the ride has nothing to do with the upgrades that the Brackley-based team has brought in.

He said, “There is still work to do but it feels like a small set forward. You just can’t drive the tracks the same with this car how stiff it is and the bouncing.”

“Most of the porpoising is the stiffness of the car. The upgrades had nothing to do with the ride, it’s just downforce. Difficult to feel it coming from a different circuit. Low downforce to high downforce,” he further added.

