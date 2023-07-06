Lewis Hamilton Generates $1,700,000 for Fashion Marque by Simply Sitting on a Chair and Existing

Seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton is famous for not only his exploits on the race tracks but also for his exuberant fashion sense. And the same is often seen when the Briton flaunts his expensive clothes and luxurious assets in the paddock.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old is so popular for his fashion sense that some of the biggest brands endorse him. One of the top brands that launched a collaboration with him and Mercedes was the New York clothing brand, Tommy Hilfiger.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1671502689404952585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

And it is not just Hamilton that has caught the eye of the top fashion brands. Other F1 stars such as Pierre Gasly and Guanyu Zhou have also made quite the impression. However, despite the other F1 drivers witnessing an increase in fame, Hamilton yet has the edge in this aspect.

Lewis Hamilton earns $1,700,000 with latest endorsement

According to voguebusiness.com, Netflix’s F1 Drive to Survive has helped the popularity of many of the drivers rise drastically. Many of these drivers have been receiving invites to some of the top clothing brands’ fashion shows.

As per their report, Hamilton was the highest-ranking sports star in terms of expected monetary value (EMV). This was after he earned a whopping $1,700,000 for attending the Pharrell Williams’ debut at Louis Vuitton and the Rick Owens show.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LouisVuitton/status/1671921016170332164?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This report adds that the fashion brands often use sports stars to endorse their companies as athletes are able to reach a far greater audience. However, as drivers continue to shift more of their attention to endorsing fashion brands, some experts have severely mocked drivers, such as Hamilton.

Advertisement

Clarkson mocked Hamilton for one of his outfits

Jeremy Clarkson once mocked Lewis Hamilton for one of the outfits he wore at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix. The 63-year-old was far from impressed as he wrote in his Sun Column (as quoted by the dailystar.co.uk), “That would suggest there are some people out there who liked it. And I’m not sure there are“.

And it is not just Clarkson that has mocked Hamilton for his fashion sense. Following this year’s Miami Grand Prix, Ralf Schumacher took a massive dig at the 38-year-old after his Mercedes teammate George Russell beat him in the main race.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1655235600268636160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While writing in his post-race column for Sky Deutschland (as quoted by crash.net), Schumacher wrote, “He’s not used to not winning. He wants attention, you can always see that in his outfits“.