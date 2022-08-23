Belgian GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of Belgian Grand Prix

Once again the drivers will face a rainy weekend at the 2022 Belgian GP as F1 gets back on track after the summer break.

F1 will get back on road for the 2022 championship title with the 14th round of racing at the Belgian GP. And similar to the 2021 race at the Spa Francorchamps, it looks like the rain once again will be a big deal at the circuit.

The 2021 Belgian GP was concluded only after three laps of racing behind the safety car. Max Verstappen was awarded the victory as per the rulebook.

Going into the 2022 Belgian GP, once again heavy rain is forecasted for this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps. This has led the F1 community to recall the last year’s race in Belgium.

The fans who attended the 2021 Belgian GP deserve full tickets to the 2022 GP and more, they stayed through terrible weather only to get 2 laps under a safety card, terrible from F1. — Luke – The Racing Pilot (@theracingpilot) December 21, 2021

Since the last year’s race at the Spa-Francorchamps, the FIA has brought some changes to the rule. This will prevent the events of the 2021 Belgian GP race from repeating themselves.

Coming back from the summer break for the second half of the season, it’ll be vital for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to minimise the gap to Max Verstappen in order to be able to fight for the title.

Also Read: How will Belgian GP distribute points if it gets washed like 2021?

Belgian GP Weather Forecast

Reports suggest that there is a high chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. On Thursday the prediction is that the track will remain dry but Friday will bring thunderstorms in the afternoon with a 70% chance of rain.

However, only showers are predicted for Saturday and Sunday with an 80% chance of rain on both days.

Furthermore, if the rain recreates the scenarios of the 2021 Belgian GP, unlike last year this time around the driver on the pole will not be awarded any points.

The FIA changed the rule in the wake of the 2021 Belgian GP. At least two laps without a safety car must be driven in order to award 25 per cent of the points.

Also Read: Former Ferrari driver believes 103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton won’t return to winning streak