Former Ferrari driver believes 103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton won’t return to winning streak

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi is critical of Lewis Hamilton securing a race win in 2022 following Mercedes’s inability to produce a race-winning car.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in F1’s history. The Brit has secured 103 race wins, 188 podiums and 7 F1 World Championship titles since his debut in 2007.

Since 2007, Hamilton has secured a race victory in every season. But his 15-season long streak is in danger as he is yet to win a race in 2022.

Hamilton and Mercedes have been knocked off the front of the grid. Mercedes were unable to develop their W13 into a race-winning car, allowing the Briton to compete for race wins.

The Silver Arrows have suffered from severe porpoising and lack of pace. Their place has been taken by Red Bull and Ferrari who lead the Constructors championship.

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi believes it was ’embarrassing’ seeing Hamilton struggle. The new-generation Mercedes was nowhere close to the hype it created at the start of the season.

Alesi said, “When they presented the car in Bahrain, everybody said, ‘Oh my God! They have made something very special and they’re going to be untouchable’. But lap after lap, they found out the car was nowhere.”

He adds, “To see Lewis driving a car like that was sometimes embarrassing. Because Lewis is a seven-time world champion. But to see his capacity to still improve the car was impressive.”

Mercedes have managed to develop their car and brought in upgrades. This has allowed Hamilton’s teammate George Russell set a pole position in Hungary.

While Hamilton has managed to secure 5 consecutive podium finishes between Canadian GP and Hungarian GP. “In Hungary, it was fantastic to see George on pole position and Lewis fighting towards the front,” Alesi added

Lewis Hamilton won’t win races in 2022 according to Alesi

While Lewis Hamilton has struggled with the W13, he has still managed to put up a fight. In Silverstone, he was not far off the winner, Carlos Sainz’s pace, eventually finishing P2.

Even in France and Hungary, Lewis has used his experience and talents to secure crucial podiums. And Alesi has praised his driving against all odds.

Alesi still believes Mercedes can put up a fight. But the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix believes, the W13 is still nowhere close to Ferrari and Red Bull and thus won’t be a favourite to win races this season.

“By experience, when a car is born with problems, you’re not able to fix it. You can make a compromise, but a compromise in F1 doesn’t work.”

But he is sceptical about them winning races anytime this season with Red Bull and Ferrari leading the front row of the grid.“I don’t really believe they are able to be a winning team, winning Grand Prix, before the end of the championship under normal circumstances.”

Mercedes are expected to bring more upgrades when they return to racing at Spa for the Belgian GP on August 26-28.

