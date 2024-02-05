“Best Possible Decision to Me”: Ex-Ferrari Drivers Hails Lewis Hamilton Move to Maranello to Be Perfect With Mercedes Star Needing ‘New Energy’

Lewis Hamilton took everyone by surprise when he decided to switch to Ferrari in 2025. The Mercedes driver’s decision met with emotions, both negative and positive. On the one hand, many questioned his loyalty. Meanwhile, on the other hand, some also hailed his bold move. Gerhard Berger hailed the Briton’s move and congratulated Ferrari for the same.

Berger said to Corriere dello Sport as per SoyMotor, “I have to congratulate Ferrari. Hiring Hamilton seems like the best possible decision to me. Sometimes a change of energy is necessary within a work group and I am sure that Lewis, with new skills, new engineers, and a new way of making decisions, it will end up paying off.”

The former Ferrari driver then also broke down how the move is beneficial for both sides. Berger believes that the Italian team gets a driver who has been very consistent over the years. Hamilton indeed brings tons of experience and talent to the table and has ample inspiring characteristics.

As for Hamilton, Berger believes that he gets a team that is legendary by status. Every F1 driver one day or another thinks about driving for Ferrari at least once in their lifetime. Apart from this, the British driver will also benefit from the financial side of things as his contract with the Prancing Horse is worth a whopping $435 million.

Can Lewis Hamilton turn his dream into a reality with Ferrari?

Although Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Ferrari in 2025 took most by surprise because of the timing, it is pertinent to note that he has been linked with the Prancing Horse previously as well. Last year, several reports emerged that Ferrari were keen to sign Hamilton amid the turmoil that Mercedes were going through.

While nothing came to fruition then, it seems that Hamilton has found his way to make his dream move now. Now, it will be interesting to see if the Briton can achieve his dream of winning a record eighth title with the Italian outfit or not.

Gerhard Berger expects the 39-year-old to deliver once he starts driving for Ferrari. For Berger, age is not a worrying factor as he cited the example of Fernando Alonso. “Look at Alonso, if you are toned, trained, and talented, you can drive at a high level for a long time,” Berger explained.

Hamilton too is still at the top of his game even though he did not win any races in the last two years. However, with the right car underneath him, the seven-time champion is likely to deliver.

This is probably one of the reasons also why Lewis Hamilton decided to jump ship in 2025. He has seen how Ferrari has been improving in the last few months. Despite Ferrari’s substantial improvement in the recent past, Hamilton winning the record-breaking eighth world championship with them would yet be nothing but iconic.