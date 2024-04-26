“His Footwork Needs a Lot of Work”: Bill Belichick Got Critical on Drake Maye Before the Patriots Drafted Him at Three

The Patriots have landed a star quarterback in Drake Maye after a few seasons of mediocrity with their former QB, Mac Jones. Many mock drafts already predicted the move, and the young quarterback is believed to have the necessary skill set to become a long-term starter for the franchise. However, just a few moments before the Patriots rolled their dice for Maye, Bill Belichick couldn’t help but criticize the star prospect’s style of play.

Advertisement

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach recently joined Pat McAfee and Co. in Motor City to talk shop about every first-round pick. And when Maye’s turn came at three, Bill stressed that the star QB out of Carolina has plenty of room for growth.

During the rookie QB’s film review, Maye appeared to struggle with his throwing stance, resulting in a delayed pass that led to a strip sack by the opposing defense. Belichick swiftly pointed out Maye’s unnecessary movement, suggesting he could have simply stepped up and thrown the ball instead of hopping around. The former head man also noted that Maye barely shows patience in the pocket, which is also why the latter struggles to hit his receivers.

“Drake Maye; his footwork needs a lot of work. You can see here he’s just all over the place never resets his. Never really gets in position to throw, gets strip sacked. Too much hopping around to step up and throw,” Belichick expressed.

On the first day of the 2024 NFL draft, six quarterbacks were drafted in the first 12 rounds. The Patriots, desperate for a long-term starting QB, have drafted Maye in hopes of once again dominating the league. Ever since the legendary Tom Brady left New England, the franchise has barely made a mark, reaching the post-season only once. The 2023 season was particularly disappointing, with Head Coach Bill Belichick concluding the season with a 4-13 record.

With Drake Maye potentially taking the reins as the starter and veteran QB Jacoby Brissett providing backup, the Patriots are looking to fire things up in the 2024 season. While Belichick did point out flaws in Maye’s game, he also appreciated the former Tar Heels QB’s talents right after his draft news broke out.

Belichick’s Insights on Selecting Drake Maye

After the Patriots finalized their pick, Bill Belichick once again shared his insights on the show. He acknowledged the quarterback position as a top priority for his former team and also compared Maye to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, a sentiment the rookie QB also shares.

Belichick stated the similarities between the two players in terms of talent, size, and athleticism. He then noted Maye’s limited playing experience but praised his ability to make big plays. However, the former head coach still feels there is a need for development in Maye’s game, especially in reading defenses and making quick on-field decisions.

Drake Maye’s standout performances in his last two seasons with North Carolina made him the top NFL draft choice. In the 2022 season, as per Sports Reference, he threw for 4,321 yards and tallied 38 touchdowns. The following year, he maintained his performance with 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns. Now, all eyes are on Maye as he prepares for his rookie season to prove himself and lead the Patriots to new heights by working on his flaws.