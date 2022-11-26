“Better if he had stayed with Red Bull”: Max Verstappen questions Daniel Ricciardo’s career choices

Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull for Renault in 2019, and from there on, he represented McLaren. In 2023, he is set to be the third driver at Red Bull. A timeline he wouldn’t be proud of.

The Australian left Red Bull because of the team’s conspicuous closeness to Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, by 2018, was a clear main man at the Milton Keynes outfit. Thus, Ricciardo left against the wishes of Red Bull to be the main man somewhere else amidst his title hopes.

He had a promising stint at Renault. But only after a couple of years left for McLaren, with the papaya team showing a promising trajectory in 2020.

However, he failed over there, and there comes a question of whether he was right in leaving Red Bull, as in that time, they have won a constructors’ championship and two drivers’ championships. Had he stayed, he could have fought for the title. With leaving, he has only faced mediocracy.

Daniel Ricciardo should have stayed, claims Max Verstappen

The 33-year-old driver was in fantastic form with Red Bull. Team Principal Christian Horner thought with Ricciardo and Verstappen; they had the strongest lineup after a long while. Something they failed to replicate with Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly at Red Bull.

After four years, with Ricciardo returning not even as a starter, Verstappen thinks his former teammate made some questionable career choices in the past.

“It would have been better for Daniel if he had stayed with Red Bull longer at the time. I have talked to him about it. It’s also about feeling good somewhere. At a certain point that was no longer the case,” Verstappen to Formel1.

Verstappen empathizes with what Ricciardo was going through in 2018. However, he disagrees with how he dealt with it by leaving. He believes the eight Grand Prix winner should have talked with the team about his qualms.

A return in 2024?

Ricciardo, ahead of the 2023 season, rejected the interests of Haas and Williams for a starting spot. H is keen on taking a break from the sport after an 11-year-long stint in F1.

He has constantly reiterated that he needs a break, so he settled with a part-time role with Red Bull. He has also claimed that he aims for a 2024 return in F1.

But who will take him? A possibility with Red Bull as a regular driver can appear in 2024 as there are observable cracks in Sergio Perez and Verstappen’s relationship.

The Dutchman is untouchable at Milton Keynes. If it gets worse, Perez will be sacrificed, even though he has a contract till the 2024 season end. Thus, over here, Ricciardo can hope for an opportunity.

