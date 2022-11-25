“It is like going home”: Daniel Ricciardo snubbed Mercedes call for his Red Bull homecoming

It’s hard to believe Daniel Ricciardo will not be on the 2023 grid. The Australian race driver parted ways with McLaren at the end of the season, as the Woking-based team didn’t see it best in their interest to go ahead with him.

His compatriot Oscar Piastri will be replacing him in the Papaya team. On the other hand, much was wondered about his future in motorsport, especially in F1.

There was interest by Haas and Williams, but Ricciardo snubbed them. In the end, talks with Mercedes and Red Bull for the reserve driver. the 33-year-old chose Red Bull because of his emotional bond.

Daniel Ricciardo snubbed Mercedes for Red Bull

On Wednesday, Red Bull announced they had signed Ricciardo as their third driver. While talks with Mercedes were strong, Ricciardo rationalizes why he chose 2022 champions over turbo-hybrid era hegemons.

“Feel like I was always appreciative of the opportunity they gave me, but it really hit home – if it wasn’t for them, I literally wouldn’t be on the grid. So there’s that as well, where it’s like coming back to where it all started, and it is like going home. It’s like going home to Mum and Dad, you know,” said Ricciardo.

Ricciardo then disclaims that it’s not like he hasn’t felt at home at other places he worked. However, Red Bull, according to him, played a pivotal role in his F1 career and has been his biggest supporter.

He won’t be there across 2023

Ricciardo has admitted that he wouldn’t be travelling with Red Bull throughout 2023. The Australian driver thinks that after a decade-long spell in F1, he needs some time for himself and would be taking a break.

Therefore, he was keen on taking a reserve driver role for this year. And probably that’s why he quickly passed on opportunities by Haas and Williams, who were looking for new drivers until October.

The eight Grand Prix winner is now eyeing his full-blown return to F1 in 2024. If the reported fallout between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez further widens, then a possible comeback of Ricciardo as a full-time driver at Red Bull can surely be imagined.

Well, that’s all in hopes and dreams right now. As for now, Ricciardo is looking forward to his lengthy vacation, but fans are only waiting for him to appear in Red Bull colours once again.

