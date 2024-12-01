mobile app bar

“Black Don’t Crack”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Funny ‘Anti-Ageing’ Secret to George Russell

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), 63 George Russell (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit

44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), 63 George Russell (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

With just two races left in 2024, F1 fans have one eye out on the upcoming campaign, which will see Kimi Antonelli make his F1 debut. The 18-year-old will join Mercedes and partner up with George Russell, who labeled him as a ‘kid’ during a recent fan segment — something which didn’t sit right with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, Russell’s outgoing teammate, said that being 26, he had no right to label Antonelli (18) as a kid. “I can tell you’re a kid because I’m way ahead,” the 39-year-old said, with a laugh.

The seven-time world champion joked about Russell aging, insisting that time would catch up with him faster than it did with himself. “Trust me, when you get to my age, you will be grey already,” Hamilton said, to which Russell admitted that he already had a ‘few grey hairs’.

Russell added that he would love to know his secret, and Hamilton replied, “Black don’t crack”, which was met with huge cheers, laughter, and applause.

Funnily enough, this wasn’t the first time Hamilton had said these exact words to his soon-to-be former Mercedes teammate. Ahead of the 2023 US GP, talking about his on-track inferiority to Hamilton (at the time), Russell spoke about doing something wrong, since he had more wrinkles than Hamilton, who was 13 years older. The Stevenage-born driver responded, “Black don’t crack”. 

Last few days of intra-team banter

Soon, Hamilton and Russell won’t be joking with each other as frequently, at least in Mercedes gear. Hamilton will leave the Brackley-based squad and shift base to Maranello to represent Ferrari, with whom he will be looking to win his eighth World Championship.

The last three years at Mercedes were not easy, with the team’s slump limiting Hamilton almost every race weekend. While Ferrari hasn’t exactly been breaking records in this duration, Hamilton — and most of the F1 community — saw them as better candidates for the championship with the 2026 regulation changes on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Antonelli is gearing up to make his mark with the Silver Arrows. Widely regarded as one of the most talented drivers in junior formulas, his F1 debut is highly anticipated, and great expectations await him in the years to come.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these