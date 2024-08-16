Blaming Gunther Steiner For the Past, Helmut Marko Points At Two Worthy Seats For Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher was sacked by Haas under Guenther Steiner’s reign. As the German tries to make his way back to F1, Helmut Marko has come out firing shots at the former Haas team principal for treating Schumacher unfairly.

“At Haas, he was not treated fairly by Netflix superstar Guenther Steiner. That’s a fact. And once you’re out of F1, it gets difficult”, said Marko according to RacingNews365.

⚠️Helmut Marko: “Lo he dicho muchas veces, pero lo repetiré: si Mick Schumacher no puede competir hoy en la F1, una de las principales razones es la mala actitud de Günther Steiner hacia él”. “Mick ganó F2 y F3. Alguien así merece asientos Audi y Alpine”. [@eaurouge_ps] pic.twitter.com/VDeCVttP8l — Habemus F1 (@HabemusF1) August 15, 2024

The Red Bull advisor explained how the German has been putting in the hard work at Mercedes’ F1 team and Alpine’s WEC program. He added, “Behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him. Toto Wolff praises him to the skies.”

Marko wasn’t the only one to slam Steiner. Wolff came out to highlight the former Haas boss’ unfair treatment. Wolff explained that the American-Italian wouldn’t have dared to treat Schumacher the way he did if his dad, Michael Schumacher was around the paddock.

Steiner explained that Mick Schumacher has the weight of the name he carries which puts a lot of pressure on him. Marko also highlighted how the German driver’s nice nature and last name are a disadvantage.

Regardless, the Red Bull advisor expanded on a couple of F1 teams being interested in Schumacher. He said, “I think Alpine and Audi are seriously considering him. I wouldn’t begrudge him, because he deserves it”. However, Steiner feels that Alpine can get a better driver than the German.

Steiner warns Alpine against signing Schumacher amid his Audi links

With Carlos Sainz closing his deal with Williams, Alpine, and Audi are left with the task of finding their second driver. Schumacher’s name came up as a possibility. The German drivers for Alpine’s WEC team whereas Audi is looking at an all-German lineup

When asked on the Red Flags podcast if he’d sign Schumacher as the Alpine boss, Steiner replied, “In the moment not, no. I think, as I said, you need to get the best driver you know is out of there.”

Amid all this, reports suggest that Audi is highly interested in Schumacher. The idea of an all-German lineup for a German team is very appealing to Audi.

Mattia Binotto was signed as the team principal and reportedly also wants Schumacher. The German’s last name will further bring more attention to the newest F1 team.