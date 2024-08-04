Blow to Mercedes as Max Verstappen Reaffirms Loyalty to Red Bull

Max Verstappen has been on Toto Wolff’s shopping list ever since the Dutchman arrived on the F1 scene. With Lewis Hamilton making the Ferrari move, Wolff decided to make advances for Verstappen. While many believe that a move might be possible soon, the championship leader comes out to confirm his loyalty to Red Bull.

“Generally also the relationship I have with the team. It definitely feels like a second family. I can really be myself here and that is also something very important for me” said Verstappen on the Talking Bull podcast as he looked back at his decision to stay with Red Bull.

Verstappen to Mercedes after all? ‘He is losing respect for Red Bull’ – Max Verstappen recently confirmed he will remain with Red Bull Racing through 2025, but rumors persist about a possible exit. – Johnny Herbert, a former F1 driver and current analyst, suggests Verstappen… pic.twitter.com/b3rDqkeb8R — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) August 3, 2024

Verstappen’s heated radio exchange with his engineer GP on the radio in Hungary while Red Bull didn’t have the fastest car and a flawed strategy led many to believe that a move to Mercedes might be possible in the future.

In the past, when Verstappen denied the Mercedes rumors, he explained how having a fast car is all that matters to him. Although the RB20 is no longer the fastest, by no means is it a slow car. The Dutchman took the pole at Spa Francorchamps by a six-tenths margin.

Wolff has come out over and over to make comments on Verstappen being a possible signing. The Mercedes CEO hinted at how, with a faster car, the Brackley outfit might be able to lure Verstappen. Horner finds Wolff’s comments annoying and has asked him to look after Mercedes before commenting on other teams’ drivers.

The factors that could convince Max Verstappen of Mercedes move

Although Max Verstappen confirmed his affection for Red Bull, it doesn’t mean he won’t leave the team in search of a better car. Mercedes struggled at the start of the year. However, the German brand is back with a bang winning 3 of the last 4 races.

Having a good car towards the end of 2024 will be crucial for 2025. The team will look to evolve the current cars for next season and pool in the resources for the 2026 regulations. Mercedes has a good platform and a race-winning car giving an advantage for 2025.

Also, the Mercedes engine for the 2026 regulations is reported to be somewhat ahead of Red Bull PowerTrains in terms of development. Mercedes proved themselves at the start of the Turbo Hybrid era and it might be a wise move to make the switch.

Reportedly Kimi Antonelli has signed with Mercedes with an announcement coming soon. However, George Russell’s contract ends at the end of 2025. Wolff will have the option to pair Verstappen alongside Antonelli for the 2026 season.