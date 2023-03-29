“Bombastic” Lawrence Stroll Rescued From Major Accusations in Harsh Blow to Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin Ally

Renowned columnist Lewis Webster rescued Lawrence Stroll from Matt Bishop’s huge allegations. The renowned F1 figure alleged that the Aston Martin F1 owner sacked him due to his “homophobic” nature, which the columnist claimed as untrue.

In his column, Webster wrote that the entire accusation against Stroll is false. He wrote that the Aston Martin lead figure might be a “bombastic” figure or an “overbearing” one, but he certainly isn’t a “homophobic” human being.

Great interview with Aston Martin head honcho Lawrence Stroll written by my old mate Stuart Codling in the latest issue of my old mag GP Racing (formerly F1 Racing). Here are the first 4 pages… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fsQD5ghxa1 — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) October 21, 2021

Bishop alleged that the father of F1 driver Lance Stroll sacked him as he is gay by sexual preference. However, Webster had something else to say about this. He wrote that the original reason why he was sacked is that Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin ally was lousy with his job.

Furthermore, his affection for Vettel, which left the four-time world champion out of control, was one of the major reasons for the layoff.

Moreover, the former Aston Martin employee is believed to have encouraged the German’s bizarre behavior in 2022. Last but not the least, the columnist also blamed Bishop for his terrible advice to the W series, which reportedly affected them eventually.

How did Stroll receive Bishop at Aston Martin?

As per Webster, Stroll made Bishop popular after he employed the English journalist in his team. Furthermore, the former Silverstone team employee was offered a job with good perks and salary.

It was not all, as the Canadian who is known to praise his employees also provided an Aston Martin car for him to use. But, according to the columnist, Bishop failed Stroll Sr. with the way he handled Vettel’s public relations in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel, Matt Bishop, Aston Martin pic.twitter.com/L81m9pZCUw — formula archive (@FormulaArchive) December 10, 2022

Matt Bishop worked as Aston Martin’s Chief Communication Officer. He joined the team in 2021 and left in 2022 after spending two years on the team. But he only has himself to blame for his departure as he failed in his job, instead of blaming the owner with false allegations.

What was Sebastian Vettel’s controversy in 2022?

The four-time world champion caught up in controversy after he removed the “climate crime” helmet in the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. The German driver did not prefer to wear the helmet that was designed to draw attention to Canada’s climate crime.

This created huge controversy both for Vettel and his team in general. On this, team principal Mike Krack said that the team did not need him to stop wearing the helmet.

Furthermore, a local politician named Sonya Savage called the German a hypocrite for this action. Being on a team that is sponsored by Saudi Aramco and then raising a voice against climate change seemed hypocritical for the Alberta politician.