“Bono my steering is gone”– Lewis Hamilton takes off steering wheel while driving F1 car in Canada

Lewis Hamilton had some funny moments in his lengthy F1 career, and one includes when he drove his McLaren without a steering wheel.

The seven-time world champion when introduced himself to F1, and it was evident he was not just another rookie. However, his race in Canada back in 2010 also showed one of his witty sides.

The Briton was participating in qualifying in Montreal when during his cool-down lap his car got way slower than it should have been. In reaction, Hamilton took off the steering wheel, and let the car go with the flow.

He even got up from his seat, and sat on the chassis, until he decided to push his car, but later was told by one of the officials to leave it. The young F1 driver back then complied.

It was due to the low fuel level in the car that led his car to slow down. Hamilton was then commanded by his team to push down the car into the pits to make sure he had enough fuel in the car to show for sampling.

However, the Canadian GP did end well for Hamilton. The Briton went on to win the race with a heroic performance.

Lewis Hamilton returns to Montreal after three years

Hamilton has an impeccable record in Montreal. The seven-time world champion in fact won his first race out of his 103 victories over here only, when he was just a rookie.

“I’m so grateful for these 15 years. Here’s hopefully to many more.” 🙏 @LewisHamilton We can’t believe it’s been 15 years since Lewis’ very first @F1 win, right here in Canada. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/8OfQTv9v56 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 17, 2022

And now along with Michael Schumacher he has the most Canadian GP wins, both have seven races here. Hamilton is even the winner of the last Grand Prix that happened in Canada, though the fashion in which he won is controversial.

Many Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel fans aren’t still over that heartbreak. But now, in 2022, Hamilton is far from being the favourite to win the Canadian GP.

Because Mercedes this year doesn’t have the fastest or even the second fastest car on the grid. Moreover, the porpoising issue will give even more trouble to Mercedes on the long straights of Montreal.

The FIA has placed the new directives to reduce the excessive bouncing. But it doesn’t seem like it would in any way help Mercedes to improve their performances, as it orders teams to increase the ride height in case of extreme porpoising.

Because of that Mercedes would lose downforce, and would get even slower. A similar problem is with Ferrari, which also faces porpoising when the fuel load is high.

