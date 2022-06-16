“I’m so sorry I was rushin”– When Lewis Hamilton broke F1 fan’s phone

Lewis Hamilton once broke an F1 fan’s phone while the latter was lost in shooting through his camera; the Briton apologized for his mistake.

F1 drivers at any time on their time on the track can suffer a crash. However, Lewis Hamilton got to face a really unusual crash before the Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

The Briton was riding through a scooter in the paddock, when he, despite all the attempts to avoid him, crashed into his elbow. The fan apparently lost control of his phone, and it got broken.

Hamilton realised his mistake and gave a glance at the person to know what transpired before going his way. Later, Hamilton met the fan, named Chris Stott, and apologized to him for his loss with an autographed message on his broken phone.

“I’m so sorry. Was rushing to get in the car. Best wishes!” the message reads, preceding Hamilton’s signature, the year and the race. Stott called this move a “great gesture” by the five-time champion.

Lewis Hamilton accidentally broke a fan’s phone in Singapore…so he wrote an apology on the back! #F1 pic.twitter.com/dkR4VfP3nB — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) September 23, 2019

Hamilton at that Singapore Grand Prix finished P4, as a Mercedes blunder cost him a podium finish. The Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc took P1-P2 respectively. While Max Verstappen finished P3.

Lewis Hamilton is no more in title contention

The 2022 year has been a tough start for the seven-time world champion. There has hardly been a year in Hamilton’s career, when he has not been in the title contention, especially in the turbo-hybrid era.

However, this year, with several fundamental problems and massive porpoising, Mercedes is not up to the mark against their counterparts. Therefore, after eight rounds of the calendar, it’s safe to say Hamilton is out of the title challenge.

This year, once again, Hamilton has to look past the idea of overtaking Michael Schumacher with most championship titles. Though, Hamilton statistically became the most successful F1 driver in his tory in 2020 only.

When the Briton surpassed his Mercedes predecessor in the most number of Grand Prix wins. Now, Hamilton boasts a glorious tally of 103 wins, the only driver in history to have victories beyond the 100 mark.

