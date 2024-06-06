Both Parties Wave the White Flag as Red Bull Civil War Allegedly Ends

Red Bull have faced a lot of turmoil with its internal power struggles stemming from the “inappropriate behavior” allegations against Christian Horner. These reported power struggles had allegedly split the team into two factions, having Helmut Marko and Horner at loggerheads amongst other stakeholders. However, as per Marko, this civil war at the Milton Keynes team has allegedly ended with a “truce”.

According to the Austrian website Kronen Zeitung, Marko stated, “We have made a truce” when asked about the mood in the team following several months of political turmoil. As Red Bull faces some stiff competition on track for the first time in two years, the 81-year-old believes it is important for him and Horner to keep their differences aside.

“We will combine all our forces. Even if we are no longer superior, we want to win. But we definitely want to get the maximum out of it and look towards the world championship title”, he added.

Marko‘s statement sounds like the Austrian outfit is focusing on the greater goal of defending their championship, rather than imploding from the chaos within the team. And it does seem as though things have settled down at Red Bull in the aftermath of the allegations against Horner.

While the sentiment against the Red Bull boss was quite strong in the paddock as well as among fans, everyone now seems to have moved past the fiasco. Horner has peacefully retained his position and Marko is also working in a harmonious manner after escaping a suspension scare himself.

For the time being, except for Adrian Newey’s exit [which seems to be a personal decision], Red Bull seems unaffected with its team’s key figures staying put, including Horner, Marko, and Max Verstappen. However, the easing of hostilities has also happened on the external front, as Marko suggested about Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Helmut Marko has called for peace with Toto Wolff as well

Marko has often been at loggerheads with the entire Mercedes team and naturally, a tussle with Wolff has developed over the years. However, as Red Bull faced a lot of internal strife with the Horner saga, there were rumors that Wolff could open up his arms to poach Marko from his arch-rivals.

While nothing developed on that front, the Red Bull advisor has at least softened his tone towards Wolff and vice versa. As quoted by OE24, Marko cited, “There are no longer these tensions as we have had in recent years. I heard we were blood brothers now, but that’s a lot of exaggeration.”

Even Wolff agrees with this notion. The Mercedes boss mentioned how they share mutual respect now, despite being rivals because they “stand for the same values”. Wolff added, “At the end of the day, I’m about respect”.

Now, it does seem that Marko will stay put at Red Bull for the time being. However, there is always a possibility that he could consider switching teams, just like Adrian Newey has made a personal decision.

However, whether Marko ever ends up at Mercedes is a distant and difficult speculation to make. But, the 81-year-old is keeping that option open by easing the tensions with Wolff.