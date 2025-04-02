“You’ve Got to Be Cruel to Be Kind”: Christian Horner Justifies Crushing Liam Lawson’s Red Bull ‘Dreams’

At the turn of the year, Liam Lawson was living his lifelong dream. A part of Red Bull’s youth setup for years, he was set to make his debut for the team after 11 cameo appearances for sister team Racing Bulls across 2023 and 2024. He was in the spotlight, driving for one of the biggest teams alongside Max Verstappen, one of the greatest of all time.

Then, in the blink of an eye, it all came crashing down.

Lawson’s first two races with Red Bull were, simply put, disastrous. He was knocked out in Q1 in all qualifying sessions and finished miles off the points. Without much hesitation, Red Bull cut the cord and sent him back to Racing Bulls—a move deemed harsh by many, including Max Verstappen.

Lawson, of course, would have loved more time, but Christian Horner stands by his decision. He understands how difficult it must have been for Lawson to see his dream slip away, but in his mind, it was an act of kindness.

During a show run in Tokyo ahead of the Japanese GP weekend, Horner was asked about the decision to replace Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda. Speaking to Sky Sports’ Craig Slater about the swift move to drop the #30 driver after just two rounds, he admitted it was harsh but necessary.

“It’s horrible because you’re taking away someone’s dreams and aspirations, but sometimes you’ve got to be cruel to be kind,” the Red Bull team principal said.

The decision to axe the Kiwi racing ace came after concerns raised by Red Bull’s engineering department. Horner revealed that Lawson had been completely devastated by the drivability issues of the RB21.

Hence, according to Horner, the decision was made to move the #30 driver back to RB, providing him with a low-pressure environment to rebuild his confidence and continue his development as a driver.

Lawson’s F1 future

One of the biggest questions surrounding Lawson’s sudden demotion is his future within the Red Bull team. However, Horner was adamant that this decision did not mean the doors to the main team were completely shut for the 23-year-old.

“This is not the end for Liam, and that was what I was very clear with him about. Look, there’s a sample of two races—I think we’ve asked too much of you too soon,” he stated.

The general consensus within the Milton Keynes-based outfit is that Lawson will have a better chance to develop as a driver with Racing Bulls, and the added experience could pave the way for a future return to the main team.

That being said, history is not on Lawson’s side. No Red Bull driver who has been dropped by the team has ever made a comeback to the main seat. Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly stand as testaments to this fact, having had to carve out careers for themselves with Williams and Alpine, respectively.