Brad Pitt Joins F1 Drivers in the Media Pen at British GP for Possible ‘Post Quali Interview’ of His Own

Brad Pitt makes his return to the British GP as he continues to film the F1-themed Hollywood blockbuster. The Academy Award-winning actor was in attendance at the Silverstone Circuit on Saturday, with his 200-odd-member crew. He also made a surprise appearance in the media pen with the other drivers post-qualifying.

Pitt, who plays the character of Sonny Hayes (a fictional driver) did not participate in qualifying for the British GP. However, it is possible that he was in the media pen for a scheduled shoot. The film – also titled F1 – is being dubbed as the most authentic F1 movie ever and his appearance alongside the drivers could be planned to give the feeling of a real race weekend.

not brad pitt in the tv pen with the other drivers after quali?!??!? wonder what position he qualified at pic.twitter.com/coeMlggui2 — clara (@leclercsletters) July 6, 2024

The movie will be released internationally on the 25th of June next year and for American audiences on the 27th of June. Warner Bros and Apple will distribute it in conjunction.

‘F1’ is based around Hayes, a retired 90s F1 driver. A devastating crash saw him quit the sport but he is asked to return by APXGP team boss and a close friend to mentor a rookie, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris).

The production crew has seemingly gone all-in to ensure that F1 fans get arguably the most ground-breaking portrayal of their favorite sport on the big screen. However, Pitt’s presence in the media pen has left fans making memes out of the moment.

Fans find the funny side of Brad Pitt dropping an appearance among the drivers at the British GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez got caught in the cross-fire as a fan replied to a tweet showing Pitt in the media pen post-qualifying. That’s not all. They also referenced Pierre Gasly bizarre 50-place grid drop for the race tomorrow owing to the Alpine driver taking a new power unit, this weekend.

Ahead of Perez for sure — hedgedog (@hedgedog5) July 6, 2024

p51, just behind gasly in silverstone 2023 — cay (@thelionssun) July 6, 2024

Executive Producer, Lewis Hamilton, however, has hyped the movie up. The seven-time world champion has pointed out that the technology present is perfect for capturing the true essence of racing movies.

Hamilton is sure that people will be “blown away” by the movie when it hits the theaters in mid-2025. That is what F1 boss Stefano Domenicali expects from him at least. The Italian foresees ‘F1’ to have a Drive to Survive-esque impact on the sport.