“The only thing I can do is just drive” – Antonio Giovinazzi hoping to continue with Alfa Romeo amidst Guanyu Zhou speculation

“The only thing I can do is just drive” – Antonio Giovinazzi is focused on letting his driving do the talking, leaving the decision to Alfa Romeo.

The driver roster for the F1 2022 is almost complete, barring the second seat at Alfa Romeo.

Kimi Raikkonen is retiring and will be replaced by compatriot Valtteri Bottas, currently at Mercedes. While, for the second seat, Ferrari-affiliated driver Antonio Giovinazzi is unlikely to be retained.

A number of potential replacements are being talked about, with the most concrete being Guanyu Zhou. The Renault junior is expected to become the first-ever driver in F1 from China next season.

With all this happening, Giovinazzi simply wants to focus on his driving in the current season. He has left the decision to Alfa Romeo, who are clearly willing to wait before announcing Zhou.

“To be honest, for now, I want to focus to keep this seat in Formula 1.

“Then if in the worst case, I would start to think about next year. But for now, I just want to focus on my job here in F1, and try to keep my seat. The only thing I can do is just drive and get to more points and I hope that will be enough.”

Prepare to melt! 😍 Thanks Nikita for stopping by to show Antonio your support ahead of today’s race! @A_GiovinazziFC #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/LlgUA4Xcmg — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 26, 2021

Mattia Binotto keen to find F1 seat for Giovinazzi

Ferrari wants the Italian to continue in F1, with him being the only driver from Ferrari’s homeland currently. But only a reserve/test driving opportunity for next season seems plausible now, but Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has assured him they are trying their best, nonetheless.

“I think a lot will depend on his willing, and what are Antonio’s interests for the future. But I think that the first step, for sure, is to try to find a place and the seat in F1 for him, and it’s where we are fully focused at the moment.”

