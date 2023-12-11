HomeSearch

Lewis Hamilton’s Brother Pens Emotional Story After Defeating Physical Adversity to Script History

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published December 11, 2023

IMAGO / Crash Media Group

Despite having cerebral palsy, Nicolas Hamilton, brother of Lewis Hamilton managed to get into the British Touring Car Championship. Not only that, he once managed to have a top-six finish in the category. Now, Hamilton has reached yet another milestone in his life.

The 31-year-old wrote on his Instagram account“As writing my book has now come to an end, the process has been so eye-opening for me. I’ve been so focused on constantly pursuing, persevering, & fighting my whole life, I have forgotten the sheer magnitude of my achievements by the age of 31.”

He also added, “For a kid diagnosed with CP, in plaster-cast, after a life-changing operation & rehabilitation through a walking frame, to a wheelchair user & finally Top 6 finisher in the BTCC… Only now, after writing my book do I see that I have achieved the unthinkable.”

Admittedly, Lewis Hamilton’s brother will have his book titled ‘Now That I Have Your Attention 7 Lessons In Leading A Life Bigger Than They Expect’ go out for sale on April 11, 2024. The Briton, who races in a specially modified car due to his disability never lets his condition come into the forefront all his motorsport career. And his book is yet another example of how he knows no bounds when it comes to diversifying his talent.

How life has been for Nicolas Hamilton amid the presence of his star F1 driver brother

Nicolas Hamilton, who is at a disadvantage due to his physical issue, never asked for preferential treatment. He never wanted special attention because of his cerebral palsy, or because he was Lewis Hamilton – seven-time world champion’s – brother.

However, Lewis has always supported his younger brother and often visits BTCC races. Despite this, the 31-year-old, who calls himself a self-made, once claimed to have not received any monetary help from his brother.

Notably, the Silver Arrows ace once arranged for a modified sim racing set-up for his brother. This was to give his brother the experience of driving an F1 car. For this, he requested Mercedes to help him in this regard, which they did.

