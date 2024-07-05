Brad Pitt and His Over 200 Member Crew Is Back at British GP for the Upcoming F1 Movie Produced by Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt has returned to the iconic Silverstone circuit in 2024 with a massive crew of over 200 members, to resume filming for his highly anticipated Formula 1-inspired movie, rumored to be titled “Apex”. Lewis Hamilton is the co-producer of the movie.

Last season, Brad Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris shot a major part of the film. Now, they are back at the British Grand Prix to finish the job. F1 photojournalist Kym Illman has been keeping fans updated and revealed that F1 has once again given the fictitious F1 team, APXGP, a garage in the pit lane right next to Ferrari.

Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/vH83qj72Qm — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2024

Interestingly, Illman also pointed out that the team now has a much bigger motorhome in the paddock area. “This year they’ve [ApexGP] got a much bigger hospitality suite motor home in the Paddock,” Illman said in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

“Their cars were out on track this morning. I caught a glimpse of Brad here along with his co-star Damson Idris and they’re filming for the whole of this weekend and they’ve got a crew here of 200 people.”, he added.

Joseph Kosinski is the film’s director, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Top Gun: Maverick. Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked on the original Top Gun and NASCAR-based Days of Thunder, is also part of the project. Lewis Hamilton is co-producing the movie, focusing on making it feel as real as possible. The movie has been confirmed to be released on June 25, 2025.

In the movie, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who left the sport after a big crash in the 1990s. A struggling F1 team owner recruits him to join APXGP as a second driver and to mentor a young, talented driver named Joshua Pierce, played by Damson Idris. The film will also showcase APXGP’s cars competing against real F1 teams, offering potential cameo roles for actual drivers and team members.

Lewis Hamilton speaks about the realism of the movie

With Lewis Hamilton directly involved in making the movie feel realistic, there is a lot of anticipation and expectation among the fans. To build even more hype for the movie, Hamilton recently spoke about certain aspects of the movie that will blow people’s minds.

He said it would feature cars traveling at real-time, real speed, a rare element in racing films. “Racing movies, I feel like it’s very, very hard to capture them,” Hamilton said in an interview on the ‘First We Feast’ YouTube channel.

Hamilton also explained how the footage is usually sped up in post-production. “It’s all kind of filmed at a slower speed and they speed it up but this is all real-time real speed. We’ve got all this amazing new technology so I feel like Joe’s [ Joseph Kosinsk] honestly going to blow people away.”