Brazilian couple who celebrated Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 win during their wedding with a ‘Shoey’, receive a special gift from the driver

The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix would go down as Lewis Hamilton’s famous victory. The Briton managed to pull off a scintillating overtake on Max Verstappen after being forced wide in an earlier attempt.

On the same day of the race in Brazil, a Brazilian couple was getting married. Both the Bride and Groom were some hardcore LH fans and they even had a life-sized Hamilton cutout, wearing a red bow-time grace their big day.

And right before they took their vows, the two were told that Lewis had won the race. And the couple erupted with joy and happiness. The couple even did a ‘Shoey’ during their dance, while the F1 victory music played in the background!

The video of the couple celebrating went viral all over social media. Even Lewis Hamilton retweeted saying, “cutout at the back! this is amazing!”

This couple found out Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian GP during their wedding

So Mercedes planned a surprise for the two. Ahead of the 2022 Brazilian GP, the couple received a present from the Silver arrows.

And it was an autographed race suit of their favourite driver Hamilton! A great anniversary gift for the two and a wonderful gesture by Mercedes to their fans.

📸 | Lembram do casal que comemorou a vitória do Lewis durante o casamento no ano passado? Então, a Mercedes entrou em contato com eles e os deram um macacão com o autógrafo do Lewis como presente de casamento.

After the 101st win of his career, Lewis would hold aloft the Brazilian flag and unflur it on the podium celebrations. The gesture reminded his beloved Brazilian fans of Ayrton Senna.

And as a result, Lewis was granted honourary Brazilian citizenship in 2022. Just shows hum much Lewis is adored by his Brazilian fans.

Lewis Hamilton delighted with first Mercedes win in 2022

Lewis Hamilton and his love for Brazil did not fail to disappoint his fans. As Mercedes secured their first win of 2022 with a fantastic 1-2. George Russell secured his first win while Lewis finished P2.

Russell became the 113th race winner in F1 history. And for the first time since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix, two British drivers finished 1-2 in a race.

The race win was incredibly emotional for Mercedes after a difficult season endured by the team. The team suffered a bumpy start and seemed like they would have a winless season, until the unimaginable happened.

He won the Sprint on Saturday, and on Sunday he went the distance! Your newest Grand Prix winner, Mr @GeorgeRussell63!

Hamilton described his emotion after the win saying, “Honestly, I feel really good. We’ve worked so hard this year. To be where we are, to be fighting for the front row, to be fighting for podiums and to get a one-two, honestly, I am elated for the whole team.”

He adds, “It is the most important thing for us to have this result. This is a massive boost to the whole team’s morale. And going into the winter, the team know that we’re on the right track.”

Mercedes will be aiming for another win in the season finale in Abu Dhabi to end their season on a high. And Lewis would be hoping to secure his first win and preserve his 15-season-long streak of winning a race every year.

