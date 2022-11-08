“8-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton” – Brazilian Congressman takes a dig at Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s protest at Parliament

The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved Congressman André Figueiredo’s motion and Lewis Hamilton was granted honorary citizenship in Brazil. The Mercedes driver collected this honour in Brasilia ahead of the 2022 Brazilian GP.

The title was awarded by the President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira and Deputy André Figueiredo. Lewis greeted with huge applause and cheer like never seen before in the Brazilian Parliament.

Lira himself joked, “You are breaking all protocols today!” while referring to the LH44 fanbase. He then called Hamilton “British by birth but Brazilian at heart” before calling him an 8-time World Champion!

Brazil called Sir Lewis an 8 time Champion🥹I’m genuinely overwhelmed by how much this nation loves him 💛💚wow pic.twitter.com/UDZlwERASW https://t.co/zzJIcNCFy3 — Athena 🏳️‍🌈 (@tarmactorque) November 7, 2022

Lira joked, “Lewis is a collector of titles, a 7-time Formula 1 world champion. Or are they Eight? Octa champion!” He added, “Someone from the staff will pay for it,” taking a dig at a particular F1 team.

Also Read: “He’s definitely performing probably better than ever”: George Russell on Lewis Hamilton’s perceived ‘troubled 2022’

Lewis Hamilton is on par with Ayrton Senna for Brazilian fans

After winning the 2021 Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton raced the Brazilian flag on his victory lap while he was on the podium. This matched with Ayrton Senna’s gesture, on the same day after winning the 1991 Brazilian GP.

The Brazilian fans were deeply moved by the Briton. Lira claimed, “Seeing the Brazilian flag in his hands open on the highest place of the podium as Senna always did, we felt the presence of the tireless and victorious spirit.”

He further added, “Examples of Brazilians like Senna and Hamilton give us the certainty that we Brazilians, can overcome any challenge and win many races in life. Always honouring our country is raising the green and yellow of our flag to the highest place.”

“IS THAT GLOCK?!” 😱@LewisHamilton won his first world championship after a dramatic final lap in Brazil! 🍿#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WaqkYa4Hq7 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2022

Hamilton has a huge fan base in Brazil despite winning his first title after denying Felipe Massa, a Brazilian the title. Yet, the love shown by them and the fact they regard him on par with the likes of the late 3-time World Champion speaks volumes.

Also Read: Brazilian flag waved by Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos was actually meant for Max Verstappen

Hamilton dedicates award to Ayrton Senna

Lewis Hamilton was himself moved by the reception of the Brazilian people. He confessed his love for the country, the love and passion of the Brazilian public and the racing in Sao Paolo but also dedicated the honour to Ayrton Senna.

Hamilton claimed he was always inspired by the former McLaren driver. Hamilton said, “I want to dedicate today this honour to Ayrton Senna. Ayrton’s family, his friends, his fans.”

Lewis Hamilton was awarded an honorary citizenship of Brazil in Brasilia 🏅🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ky7coSOqcH — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 7, 2022

He added, “When I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time. And that was the moment I knew that I wanted to be a world champion just like him.”

Deputy Andre Figueiredo praised Hamilton’s efforts to improve diversity in sports. Lewis’ actions against racial injustice and contributions to Mission 44 were an inspiration to many.

“…both on the asphalt of Interlagos and as an advocate for diversity in our sport. “From each member of the team, Lewis, we are incredibly proud of you. ‘Obrigado’ for what we have achieved together so far – and we are excited by what is still to come!” – Toto 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/zqinHsMpMS — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 7, 2022

Being a coloured person, many did not believe that he could achieve what Senna did. But Hamilton proved many wrong by becoming one of the most successful drivers in the history of F1.

He said, “When I said that I wanted to be like Ayrton, many people said ‘it’s impossible,’ ‘you’re never going to be successful,’ ‘you’ll never going to achieve somethin’. Hopefully my standing here today is proof that if you believe in yourself that anything is possible.”

Also Read: “The party would be amazing” – Lewis Hamilton reckons Las Vegas GP a great place to win 8th Championship title