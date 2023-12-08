Breakup Rumors Put To Rest as Lily Zneimer Puts United Front for Oscar Piastri’s Prestigious Award Night

Oscar Piastri and his girlfriend Lily Zneimer happened to be the subjects of various rumors over the recent past. The majority of the fans claimed that the duo had split up after Zneimer was missing from the paddock for quite a few races. Moreover, her lack of social media activity further fueled the rumors about a possible breakup between her and Piastri.

However, Zneimer put the rumors to rest by accompanying Piastri to the FIA’s Award Ceremony held in Baku. The Australian driver was the recipient of the Rookie of the Year award and was pictured alongside his girlfriend at the year-end gala.

Piastri had a brilliant 2023 season with McLaren, putting in some incredible performances in what was his first season in F1. He not only secured a sprint race victory but also two podium finishes throughout the season.

As for Zneimer, she is an engineering student based out of England. According to Piastri, the duo have been dating since their teenage years, ever since the Australian’s high school days. A few days ago, Piastri had said, “We have been together for – I better get this right – about four and a half years now.”

He had also claimed that they like to keep their relationship private, with Zneimer very rarely making public appearances alongside the McLaren star. Piastri made it very clear that they want to stay out of the spotlight and lead a normal life, like a normal young couple.

Lando Norris tried hard to be a homewrecker for Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris, however, had once asked Oscar Piastri to leave his girlfriend because she happens to be a Pescatarian. While playing Red Flag or Green Flag for a SportBible feature, Norris had asked what a Pescatarian is, to which Piastri had replied, “Fish only. My girlfriend’s pescatarian“.

Norris had immediately put up his Red Flag and said, “Your girlfriend’s lovely, mate, but it’s time to move on.” The young Briton had also jokingly asked Piastri to jump into the dating pool with him despite knowing that the Australian rookie is in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Norris himself is single as of now ever since he parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira about a year back in September 2022. There were speculations regarding Norris’ dating life after he was snapped with Portuguese model Magui Corceiro, who happened to be Joao Felix’s girlfriend at that time. The speculations then once again reignited when Corceiro was spotted at the Abu Dhabi paddock.