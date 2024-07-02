Breakup With Oliver Bearman May Have Sent Estelle Ogilvy Back to Williams Driver She Once Dated

As much as their professional career, the personal lives of racing drivers are often a point of interest for the fans. The latest buzz involves Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman and Williams reserve driver Franco Colapinto. Recent social media activity suggests that Bearman’s girlfriend, Estelle Ogilvy, may have broken up with him and gone back to dating Colapinto.

According to @f1gossippofficial, Ogilvy, an up-and-coming model, stopped following Oliver Bearman on Instagram. This was surprising, given her previous enthusiastic support for Bearman during his Formula 1 debut in Saudi Arabia. Ogilvy also unfollowed the Haas team, which the British driver is likely to join in 2025. In a mutual move, Bearman has also unfollowed Ogilvy.

Interestingly, Ogilvy has resumed following Franco Colapinto on social media. Before dating Bearman, she was rumored to have had a romantic relationship with Colapinto. Fans also observed that Ogilvy had reposted TikToks about feeling betrayed, hinting at issues with Bearman, though she later removed the posts.

While Ogilvy possibly getting back together with Colapinto is a new development, the Williams reserve driver has been making headlines for another reason.

Franco Colapinto will take part in FP1 for Williams in Silverstone

Earlier in the week, Williams confirmed that Colapinto will participate in Free Practice 1 at the British Grand Prix this weekend behind the wheel of the FW46 in place of Logan Sargeant. This will be Colapinto’s first experience with an F1 car during a Grand Prix weekend.

This move comes as a surprise to many in the F1 community. it was widely speculated that Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli would be the one to drive for Williams. Mercedes has been fast-tracking Antonelli’s progress to Formula 1, and many believed he would be loaned to Williams before joining Mercedes in 2025.

The FIA even changed the minimum age rule to drive in Formula 1, allowing Antonelli, who turns 18 in August, to join Williams. However, it now seems likely that the Italian prodigy may make his debut directly with Mercedes in 2025, leaving the door open for Colapinto to shine at Williams this weekend.