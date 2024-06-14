FIA Changes 18 Year Rule to Clear the Way for Kimi Antonelli to Replace Logan Sargeant in 2024

The FIA has tweaked its long-standing rule that required drivers to be at least 18 years old to compete in Formula 1. The governing body originally put this rule found under Appendix L of the International Sporting Code in place to prevent ‘underage’ drivers from entering the sport.

According to RaceFans.net, the rule has now been updated to read, “At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a super license at the age of 17 years old.”

This is a welcome change for Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is turning 18 in August. With the new rule in place, Antonelli is eligible to make his Formula 1 debut before his 18th birthday. The Italian driver, currently in his first Formula 2 season, might now fast-track his entry into F1, potentially joining Williams before the summer break in July.

The FIA has changed its rules to allow 17-year-olds to race in Formula 1 if they have “consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition.” This would allow Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli to race in #F1 this year. More to come. pic.twitter.com/FZv0NDzCDm — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) June 14, 2024

The FIA implemented the original age restriction after Max Verstappen made headlines by joining the F1 grid at just 17 years old in 2015 with Red Bull’s sister team. The FIA believed the age limit was necessary to ensure drivers had enough maturity and experience before entering the competitive and dangerous world of Formula 1.

In addition to the age requirement change, the FIA has also removed the rule that mandated Super License holders to have a valid driving license when applying for their first super license. This additional rule change will further ease the path for younger talents like Antonelli to enter F1.

It’s interesting to note that last month, a report emerged that Williams had submitted a request to the FIA, seeking a relaxation from the age rule for Antonelli. And while the FIA has confirmed receiving such a request, it has not disclosed the identity of the team behind it.

Is this the end of the road for Logan Sargeant?

The change in the age rule aligns perfectly with Mercedes’ plans. It provides an opportunity for Antonelli to gain essential F1 experience with Williams, a customer team to Mercedes, before potentially replacing the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

This move not only helps Antonelli’s development but also helps Williams keep a seat open for Carlos Sainz next season, who they have been wanting to sign in recent times.

Unfortunately, this shift could mean the end of Logan Sargeant’s F1 career. Sargeant, who has faced a tough sophomore season, is likely to vacate his seat for Antonelli. The American driver has struggled since his debut, scoring only one point in his rookie season and facing further criticism for his poor performances in 2024.

With just one race finish on the lead lap and a recent crash at the Canadian Grand Prix, Sargeant’s position has become increasingly difficult to defend. While fans highly anticipate Kimi Antonelli’s debut in F1, his current F2 teammate Oliver Bearman is also likely to join the grid next year.

| Oliver Bearman is according to sources the favourite to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Haas. [@lawrobarretto]#F1 pic.twitter.com/al73owLq3c — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) April 26, 2024

Bearman, 19, may move to Haas as a replacement for either of their current drivers. He had already impressed in his debut at the Saudi Arabian GP this season, standing in for an unwell Carlos Sainz.