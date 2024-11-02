mobile app bar

Bruno Senna Claims Lewis Hamilton “Helps” in Keeping Ayrton Senna’s Legacy Alive Ahead of Legendary Car’s Run

In F1, few drivers are better suited to carry forward Ayrton Senna’s legacy than Lewis Hamilton. Not only is the Briton a huge fan of the Brazilian legend, but like Senna, he has captivated the world with his driving and etched his name in F1 history. Recognizing this, the organizers of the Sao Paulo GP invited Hamilton to drive Senna’s car around Interlagos—a tribute that the late driver’s nephew greatly appreciated.

Hamilton will be behind the wheel of the MP4/5B in Brazil this weekend (4:15 PM Eastern Time), and Bruno Senna—like the Interlagos crowd—showcased his approval. “We’re very happy that Lewis is driving, the whole crowd is super happy as well,” Bruno said.

The entire Senna family knows how big of a fan Hamilton is of Ayrton. They lauded him for keeping the “image and legacy” of the three-time World Champion alive, even 30 years after his passing away.

2024 has been an emotional year for the Senna family, and for Hamilton, as it marked the 30th death anniversary of one of F1’s greatest-ever drivers. The sport paid homage to him in Imola earlier this year, where Senna lost his life to a crash at the 1994 San Marino GP.

Now that F1 is in Interlagos, it was only fitting that they did something for him in his hometown. The MP4/5B, which Hamilton will drive after Saturday’s qualifying session, was one of F1’s most successful cars. Senna won the Championship with this car back in 1990.

