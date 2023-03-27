Budget-Friendly Red Bull Resorts to ‘Cheap & Nasty’ Food in Australia as Unearthed Receipts Fuel Cost Cap Roast
Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 27/03/2023
Red bull blaming its elite catering for crossing the cost cap limit has been a quip that fans refuse to let go of. A rather bizarre thing to blame, no one knows whether it’s the truth or not. However, as always, we work with what we get. Fans have been creative with this running joke flooding the internet on any occasion.
Now, heading to Australia, turns out the team members are looking beyond this highly acclaimed catering for some snacks. Their cuisine of choice? Domino’s. The beloved fast food chain received a lunch-time order to Albert Park, and it didn’t surprise fans when the food was for Red Bull Racing.
After coming to the spotlight, the Dominos delivery boy also went on to provide an update on what was ordered in the $380 bill
Red Bull roasted over the viral bill
A Domino’s employee posted a picture of the order receipt on Reddit, and fans couldn’t help but chuckle at the irony of it all. The picture soon went viral, and fans brought out their best jokes for the occasion.
Aussie fans even explained how horrifying the situation really was. Compared to what it is in America, the Dominos in Australia are way less expensive. A confused fan had commented, “But domino’s is fucking expensive.” To this, the Aussies clarified, “Not sure what’s its like in US, but dominos here in aus is seen as cheap and nasty pizza. Still has its place though. Chain pizza restaurants aren’t as big here I think.”
On the other hand, some Aussies pulled through with better suggestions.
While its effect on the budget cap was a hot topic, the situation soon flipped to be the roast of Red Bull. The trusty memes came in handy.
— matthew (@MTHW03_) March 26, 2023
The majority, of course, was spammed with the cost cap jokes and references. Will a simple pizza for lunch throw them over again? Who knows.
No extra toppings can’t go over the cost cap https://t.co/2buDN5rn60
— 🦖 (@ykshipmate) March 26, 2023
save this receipt, we might have to do some accounting end of year https://t.co/7U60vmcDXp
— ? (@BoredAtGym) March 26, 2023
300k chicken wings for one particularly hungry employee: ADrain Anyway https://t.co/x2l15rjJsA
— Depslint (@Mohicobru) March 27, 2023
Others believed it was all an attempt to make the season a bit more challenging for the dominant team. If no one is up to the challenge, might as well, right?
Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out the hilarious spelling error, which, if played right, could be a loophole in the regulations.
Red Bull hasn’t failed to leave their mark on the fans, clearly. The whole budget cap conundrum is one they’re going to have some difficulty living down, especially with the ever-growing capacity to joke. Filled with pizzas, and with two 1-2’s in the bag, surely the Milton Keynes team is ready for their next win at Albert Park. Champagne and Dominos are quite the combination.