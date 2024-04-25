mobile app bar

Christian Horner Brought Under Fire by F1 Fans as He is Held Responsible for Possible Adrian Newey Departure

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

BBC Sport has confirmed that Adrian Newey is set to depart Red Bull. While no official statement has come from either Newey or Red Bull, many have speculated that the 65-year-old was unhappy with how the team had handled the Christian Horner saga.

Newey has been instrumental in Red Bull’s success as he has helped them win seven Drivers’ titles and six Constructors’ Championships. Since Newey has been so important to Red Bull’s successes over the years, fans have blamed Horner for being the reason why the 65-year-old is considering leaving Milton Keynes.

Horner’s role behind Newey leaving the team was also confirmed by BBC’s Andrew Benson, in his report. Horner had been put under investigation by the company after allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a female employee emerged.

Since then, an independent barrister has dismissed the grievance against him. However, that has not stopped Red Bull from having a reported power struggle within the team.

Red Bull could suffer a slump after Adrian Newey’s exit

Recently, ex-McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley predicted that the Christian Horner controversy could come back to haunt Red Bull. If Adrian Newey decides to leave the team, it would be a massive blow.

Moreover, some other employees could also follow him and exit the team. They could suffer their biggest loss if Max Verstappen decides to follow Newey in exiting Red Bull.

In the recent past, Verstappen had openly declared that only a “peaceful environment” within the team would make him stay. However, with such a shockwave now sent through the team, the Dutchman could leave Red Bull, with Mercedes looking to lure him away as a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s father, Jos, had predicted such a fate when he said Horner had “divided” the team. BBC quoted Jos earlier this year as saying, “The situation isn’t good for the team and is driving people apart.”

