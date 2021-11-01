“But what can you do about it?” – Max Verstappen on remaining calm despite multiple incidents with title rival Lewis Hamilton this season

“But what can you do about it?” – Max Verstappen has kept his cool and is leading the championship ahead of reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

The titanic battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is entering its final stage with the Mexican GP this weekend. The Red Bull driver has a 12-point lead over the defending champion, with both teams going all out to ensure their man wins.

Verstappen acknowledges that, admitting every little thing could play a role in deciding both the championships.

“First of all, just trying to maximize everything every single weekend.

“Even though you can have the fastest car, you still need to be perfect to beat each other. It’s all about the little details that can make a big difference.

“That’s the general focus of everyone, pit stops, the set-up work, preparation before you go into a weekend, what happens in a race, rain, for example.

“It completely mixes up a grid and the results, in the end, and a lot of things can still happen as well throughout a race.”

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton: A bitter rivalry

The Red Bull and Mercedes stars have clashed multiple times, serving as a reminder of fans from the Prost-Senna era. Both drivers have been the aggressors on separate occasions, and Verstappen admits there is no other option but to keep a cool head and get on the business of racing and winning.

“These incidents weren’t great, but what can you do about it?

“Of course, you analyse everything, but I think as a person, I’ve been the same. I was calm on those occasions as well.

“I always try to do the best I can, but there is no additional pressure. I would say if you have a good car it even takes more pressure away because you just go to a weekend and know that you can have a good result.

“I think that makes me really calm. I guess I have always been like that. I’ve always been pretty much the same person I think.”

