By Losing $8 Million to Mercedes, Ferrari Has Won the Development Race After Abu Dhabi Result

Mercedes sealed P2 in the Constructors’ championship and bagged a $8 million advantage over Ferrari at the 2023 season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, according to F1 expert and commentator, Sascha Roos, the Italian team might have sealed the 2024 developmental race despite their loss to the Silver Arrows.

Roos was quoted by PlanetF1.com as revealing, “The wind tunnel times to make the car better are of course also an incentive. Between second and third places there are two more hours a week that you can put the car in the wind tunnel. You can then see whether the development steps you’ve come up with are appropriate.”

Ferrari had a 4-point deficit to overcome heading into the Abu Dhabi GP last weekend. It was a titanic battle to the end, with the scales tipping in favor of both the teams lap after lap. That being said, Sergio Perez’s 5-second time penalty for a collision with Lando Norris promoted George Russell to the final podium place and the Silver Arrows sealed P2.

2024 is widely expected to be a battle of developments between the team. Ferrari and Mercedes have been level-pegging in terms of performance and driver pairings over the course of2023. Hence, any advantage in terms of out-and-out performance is going to be crucial for the championship race next year. Team principal Frederic Vasseur was buoyant after their season results and even fired a warning towards their Brackley rivals.

Fred Vasseur humiliates Mercedes after relatively successful F1 2023 campaign

After the season finale, Vasseur took a sly dig at Mercedes when he said, “You know perfectly that the mood of the team is built on results. We have the dynamic on our side. Our clear target was to finish P2. But it was good to finish P3 on a good tone than P2 on a bad.”

That comment must’ve stung Toto Wolff who endured a winless season with the W14. In reality, Mercedes have suffered a bitter season with the unpredictable W14 while Ferrari were the only other team than Red Bull to register a Grand Prix win in 2023.

McLaren will be keen to be added into the title equation as well. The team unlocked unparalleled potential from the MCL60 that made a once sluggish car arguably the 2nd fastest on the grid in the latter part of the season. Naturally, they’ll be itching to mount a title fight in 2024.

With how 2023 has gone, Mercedes have an uphill task ahead of them in cutting the pace deficit to Red Bull, let alone hope for a title fight in 2024.