HomeSearch

“Good to Finish P3 on a Good Tone Than P2 on a Bad”: Fred Vasseur Takes a Dig at Mercedes After Losing P2 Berth Fight

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published November 26, 2023

“Good to Finish P3 on a Good Tone Than P2 on a Bad”: Fred Vasseur Takes a Dig at Mercedes After Losing P2 Berth Fight

Credits: IMAGO Eibner

After Ferrari failed to snatch P2 in the Constructors’ Championship from Mercedes, Fred Vasseur took a dig at the Silver Arrows. In his post-race interview, the Frenchman stated that he would rather finish P3 on a “good tone” than P2 on a “bad” note.

As quoted by Junaid Samodien on X, Vasseur said, “You know perfectly that the mood of the team is built on results. We have the dynamic on our side. Our clear target was to finish P2, but it was good to finish P3 on a good tone than P2 on a bad.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1728787744552292365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The season began with Mercedes getting the better of Ferrari in most races. However, in the last few races, the pendulum swung in favor of the Prancing Horse. Vasseur is happy to have momentum on his side heading into 2024 even if it means that his team did not get the extra $10 million for finishing P2.

How did Mercedes suffer in the latter half of the season?

Even though Mercedes hung onto P2 in the Constructors’ Championship, they have had several issues in the second half of the 2023 season. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell consistently faced issues with the brake and balance of the car. That was not it as they also faced reliability concerns over the course of the campaign.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1728784614095728778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton complained about these issues repeatedly and sadly for Mercedes fans, he even faced the same during the Abu Dhabi GP qualification. James Allison and his team are now doing their best to rediscover their form in the 2024 campaign.

Mercedes is reportedly pushing forward to bring a radical new concept for their W15. Russell shared a positive insight into this recently and this is something the fans can bank on all winter before F1 returns in Bahrain in three month’s time.

Share this article

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas