“Call your own Dutch fans out first!”- F1 Twitter labels Max Verstappen as hypocrite for posting message against online abuse

Max Verstappen led the message sent my all F1 drivers, calling for social media platforms to take action against online abusers.

Online abuse has been a huge problem F1 drivers and athletes in general have been facing over the last few years. Making an account on Twitter or Instagram, using an anonymous identity is extremely easy.

This allows these people to hurl abuses at athletes, affecting their mental health. Some of the biggest names in F1 like Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton have revealed the troubles they have faced.

Many athletes often criticize these social media companies. They feel that not enough action is taken against people who are doing this, and more can be done.

Earlier this week, F1 posted a video on their Twitter account which had all drivers, their CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem. The message was for these online abusers, and everyone spoke out against them.

We are united in our desire to drive abuse of all kinds out of the sport we love, and we’re calling on the entire F1 family to join us.#DriveItOut. Together pic.twitter.com/1qVblPJVP9 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 30, 2022

F1 Twitter calls Max Verstappen a hypocrite for his message against abuse

Hamilton has been a target of online abuse for a long time. Ever since his Title battle with Verstappen in 2o21, it seems to have increased. While other drivers have spoken against it, Verstappen has remained silent for the vast majority.

This also comes after a few fans of the Dutchman were spotted burning Hamilton merchandise ahead of this Sunday’s Hungarian GP.

Sure Max ? talk to your fans pic.twitter.com/GU19updxMf — DavidF1🇧🇪 (@davve2010) July 30, 2022

#DriveItOut your fan base max. They are the problem — Miray (@3Werise) July 30, 2022

Well said max and to all the other drivers. Thank you for speaking out, f1 deserves to be a safe sport for friends and families at every race, abuse it not accepted, well said by everyone to help deal with this issue #DriveItOut. Together — HarrySmith (@HSmith_HS) July 30, 2022

As a result, watching Verstappen speak out against online abuse alongside the other drivers, when he never personally took a stand did not sit right with a lot of fans. Most fans however, appreciate the 24-year old’s efforts in leading this joint statement.

