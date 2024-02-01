Can Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Break Michael Schumacher’s Championship Record? Martin Brundle Delivers His Verdict

The Formula 1 world went berserk after Lewis Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari became public. Most people believe that the Briton chose to move to the legendary Italian outfit with just one goal in mind, and that is to win a record eighth championship. As things stand, he and Michael Schumacher are tied with seven-time world championships each. Veteran F1 presenter Martin Brundle has now given his take on whether Hamilton will be able to break Schumacher’s record or not.

Advertisement

When asked about the same, Brundle replied via Sky Sports’ YouTube channel, “No, he can win races with Ferrari. Can he win another championship? Tall order. Lots of good kids around.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1752997006296166672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Hamilton unsurprisingly grabbed all the headlines, it is pertinent to note that Charles Leclerc also signed a contract extension with Ferrari recently. That will see the Monegasque stay at the Italian team beyond the 2025 F1 season.

With Hamilton now set to be teammates with Leclerc at Ferrari, it will not be that easy for the Briton to steal the spotlight. Leclerc has proven himself to be a worthy adversary and also has gotten the support of the team in the past few years.

This could prove costly for Hamilton, whose only objective to stay in Formula 1 is to win the record-breaking eighth world championship. Hamilton wants to break Schumacher’s record and establish himself as the greatest-ever Formula 1 driver.

What made Lewis Hamilton decide to think about a switch to Ferrari?

After the introduction of new regulations in 2022, Mercedes were the inferior force compared to Red Bull. The Silver Arrows were so poor that even Hamilton failed to win a race in the past two seasons. As a result of Mercedes’ struggles, the patience seemed to have run out for Hamilton.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1729167806619590713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This seems to be the case even though he himself reportedly gave positive feedback on the W-15 weeks ago. Now, with Hamilton set to leave Mercedes, he will end his twelve years of allegiance with the team.

Another reason why Hamilton perhaps wanted to join Ferrari is because it is the dream of most F1 drivers to race for the legendary Italian brand. Now, with the dream finally set to become a reality in 2025, it will be interesting to see if Hamilton manages to win a record eighth title with Ferrari or not.