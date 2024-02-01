Toto Wolff and James Allison Reportedly Confirm Lewis Hamilton Exit From Mercedes to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton going to Ferrari was the most uneventful news Toto Wolff and Co. could have heard. After reports flooded social media about the seismic development, everyone had their eyes on what was happening at the Mercedes factory. Sky Sports presenter Rachel Brookes has confirmed that Toto Wolff and James Allison have informed the staff at Brackley that their beloved seven-time champion will move to Maranello in 2025.

Brookes, reporting from the Mercedes factory, stated, “We can confirm that Lewis Hamilton is going to Ferrari for the 2025 season. The staff here at the Mercedes base have just been told in a meeting. The meeting lasted about 10 minutes or so.”

Brookes also highlighted that this meeting was the only thing for which all the team staff came in today. Everyone was leaving “within 10 to 14 minutes”. It must be a shocking revelation for the Mercedes staff to get to know that Hamilton is leaving them for their rivals Ferrari.

While there is still no official confirmation from either the Silver Arrows or the Scuderia, things seem to be moving at a fast pace about Hamilton‘s future. There are reports from Gazzetta that the Briton may shift bases in 2024 itself before the upcoming season, instead of 2025.

However, things get shocking due to his existing contract with Mercedes which he signed only six months ago to stay till the end of 2025. The 39-year-old was positive about honoring it and staying at the team to revive its championship glory.

Hamilton seemingly has changed his mind about that promise to all his fellow mates at the Brackley outfit. The pertinent question is why is the #44 driver jumping ship? Has he lost all faith in the team that enabled him to win six of his seven world titles?

Why is Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari?

After two tough seasons, Lewis Hamilton was still optimistic and motivated to recover from the bad patch of form Mercedes faced. While the Briton went winless in 2022 and 2023, he kept the members at Brackley and Brixworth fully motivated and assured that he was with them to fight back.

So, what changed suddenly for the 39-year-old to answer the call from Maranello? Despite refusing the mega offer to join F1’s oldest, most prestigious constructor, just months ago, how has Hamilton agreed to accept it now?

The answer may be much more subjective and complex than anyone may think. With the 2024 season closing in, there are chances, Hamilton may have understood what are Mercedes’ prospects of producing a championship or race-winning car.

Does it mean that Mercedes is going to struggle badly in pre-season testing and the entire season again? It is possible. But there has to be a logical explanation for why Hamilton has chosen Ferrari, given they are at the same juncture as the Silver Arrows.

It has to be more than monetary reasons that the British driver is breaking his loyalties with Mercedes. Have the Italian team finally succeeded in making a competitive car for the championship? Unless the seven-time champion visited Maranello to see conclusive proof of the same or got some insight from his old boss (or new boss) Frederic Vasseur, it seems unlikely.

Regardless, all will soon unravel when the official words of confirmation come in. Although, Hamilton’s Ferrari move has already kickstarted the rumor mill on a chaotic silly season. With Carlos Sainz and several other drivers being free agents for beyond 2024, the competition for the vacant Mercedes seat is wide open.