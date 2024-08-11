“Can You Imagine if He Starts to Win With Ferrari?”: Answer to This Question Laid Out for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari has become one of the most talked-about stories of the 2024 F1 season. Both fans and experts anticipate how the seven-time world champion will fare with the Italian team. Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner recently gave his thoughts on how Hamilton would be perceived if he succeeded with Ferrari.

“Can you imagine if he starts to win with Ferrari, like he does now with Mercedes? What a hero he will be to the world. I mean, he’s already a legend without a doubt, but if he takes Ferrari to a world championship, and I think that is his dream and reason to go there, he will be remembered forever,” Steiner said.

Guenther Steiner on Sir Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari pic.twitter.com/s1T75MDlDO — sim (@sim3744) August 10, 2024

What will be even more beneficial for Ferrari is that Hamilton is still at the top in terms of his driving abilities. Hamilton has managed to secure two significant victories at Silverstone and Spa Francorchamps this season, breaking a two-and-a-half-year winless streak that dated back to his 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix win.

These wins mean a lot to him personally as he can now dismiss any doubts that he might have had about his abilities. Steiner believes that Hamilton’s confidence and experience could be important in unlocking Ferrari’s full potential, particularly with the upcoming regulation changes in 2026, which will give a fresh start to all the teams.

Hamilton has no regrets about leaving a resurgent Mercedes

Steiner also acknowledged that while Hamilton might have some moments of doubt with Mercedes on its way back to the top, the 39-year-old driver is experienced enough to avoid thinking about what could have or should have been.

Hamilton himself also said that he has no regrets whatsoever over his decision. When asked about the same he simply said, “No, Not at all,” as quoted by the Independent.

F1 News: No regrets for Hamilton as Ferrari slower than Mercedes https://t.co/tOExufG3IV pic.twitter.com/FlkUTaGCd0 — AutoRacing1.com (@AutoRacing1) July 7, 2024

Even Ferrari‘s slump in form doesn’t bother the British driver. “I don’t know what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they are in. But it doesn’t make me second-guess my decision at all,” he added.