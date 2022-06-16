Canadian Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

F1 will return with the Canadian GP which is scheduled to be held between 17 and 19 June after two years of staying off the calendar.

With Red Bull’s Max Verstappen yet again winning the race in Azerbaijan GP, it is the fifth time in a row that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has failed to claim victory. The 2022 season continues with the next race set to be held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the Canadian Grand Prix makes a return.

The venue has been off the calendar for the past two years.

In 2020, the race in Montreal was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was brought back to the 2021 calendar but again due to heavy travel restrictions, the event was replaced by the Turkish GP.

Returning in 2022, the track in Canada is set to host the ninth round of the 2022 championship. At the upcoming event, Red Bull would be looking to extend its lead with Ferrari in both Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings.

Apart from this, the Milton-Keynes-based team would also aim to make it six race wins on the bounce for only the second time in their history. Meanwhile, Ferrari would be looking to close the gap with their rivals.

When and where to watch the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix?

Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 Canadian GP in different time zones:

2022 CANADIAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST) Day Session Channel Time (BST) Friday FP1 SkySportsF1 18:30 Friday FP2 SkySportsF1 21:45 Saturday FP3 SkySportsF1 17:45 Saturday Qualifying SkySportsF1 20:00 Sunday Qualifying highlights Channel 4 08:30 Sunday Race SkySportsF1 18:55 Sunday Race highlights Channel 4 23:00

2022 CANADIAN GP USA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET) Day Session Channel Time (ET) Friday FP1 ESPN 3/ESPN U 10:55 Friday FP2 ESPN 3/ESPN U 12:55 Saturday FP3 ESPN 2/ESPN 3 08:55 Saturday Qualifying ESPN 2/ESPN 3 12:55 Sunday Race ESPN 3 09:30