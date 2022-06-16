Canadian Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

F1 will return with the Canadian GP which is scheduled to be held between 17 and 19 June after two years of staying off the calendar.
With Red Bull’s Max Verstappen yet again winning the race in Azerbaijan GP, it is the fifth time in a row that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has failed to claim victory. The 2022 season continues with the next race set to be held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the Canadian Grand Prix makes a return.
The venue has been off the calendar for the past two years.
World champs – watch out for that wall! 😃#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BIMPdByV7j
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 16, 2022
In 2020, the race in Montreal was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was brought back to the 2021 calendar but again due to heavy travel restrictions, the event was replaced by the Turkish GP.
Returning in 2022, the track in Canada is set to host the ninth round of the 2022 championship. At the upcoming event, Red Bull would be looking to extend its lead with Ferrari in both Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings.
Apart from this, the Milton-Keynes-based team would also aim to make it six race wins on the bounce for only the second time in their history. Meanwhile, Ferrari would be looking to close the gap with their rivals.
Also Read: Everything you need to know about Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the Canadian GP
When and where to watch the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix?
Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 Canadian GP in different time zones:
2022 CANADIAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time (BST)
|Friday
|FP1
|SkySportsF1
|18:30
|Friday
|FP2
|SkySportsF1
|21:45
|Saturday
|FP3
|SkySportsF1
|17:45
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|SkySportsF1
|20:00
|Sunday
|Qualifying highlights
|Channel 4
|08:30
|Sunday
|Race
|SkySportsF1
|18:55
|Sunday
|Race highlights
|Channel 4
|23:00
2022 CANADIAN GP USA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time (ET)
|Friday
|FP1
|ESPN 3/ESPN U
|10:55
|Friday
|FP2
|ESPN 3/ESPN U
|12:55
|Saturday
|FP3
|ESPN 2/ESPN 3
|08:55
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|ESPN 2/ESPN 3
|12:55
|Sunday
|Race
|ESPN 3
|09:30
2022 CANADIAN GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time (AEST)
|Saturday
|FP1
|Fox Sports (506)
|03:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|Fox Sports (506)
|06:45
|Sunday
|FP3
|Fox Sports (506)
|02:45
|Sunday
|Qualifying
|Fox Sports (506)
|05:00
|Monday
|Race
|Fox Sports (506)
|03:55
Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton crashed into Ferrari’s World Champion in the pitlane during the Canadian GP