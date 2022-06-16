2022 Canadian GP: Everything you need to know about Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the Canadian GP

2022 Canadian GP: Formula 1 returns to Canada for the first time since 2019 as teams travel to Montreal for the ninth round of F1.

Teams and drivers are travelling to Canada for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 Canadian GP got cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic, but fans in Montreal can finally see F1 action at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend.

The Canadian GP was first held at this circuit in 1978 has been a mainstay in the F1 calendar since. Earlier the race was held in mid-September but was shifted to it’s current location of June, so as to provide the teams with warmer weather.

The last time F1 was in Quebec, it was Hamilton who won the race. Vettel started the race from pole, and was driving well before he spun out on lap 48. He was handed a five second time penalty for entering the track in an unsafe matter. As a result, he ended up losing P1 to Hamilton.

It was followed by one of the most iconic moments in recent F1 history. Vettel got to Parc Ferme early, got out of his car and placed the ‘Number 1’ sign in front of his car, even though he came second.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve length and number of laps:

Montreal’s circuit was named after Gilles Villeneuve, who was a hometown hero and won six races with Ferrari. The iconic circuit has gone through quite a few changes in layout over the years.

The current layout has been constant for since 2002, and has avoided changes since then. In 2018, the paddock was torn down, and a new one was built ahead of the 2019 race. This current layout is 2.710 miles (4.361 km) long and features 14 turns.

Close to contact at the final chicane 💥 Vettel and Hulkenberg almost came together as Seb went for the overtake 😳#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/oA5mAhhUWc — Formula 1 (@F1) June 15, 2022

The best passing opportunity comes at turns 12 and 13. The circuit’s turn 14 has been named the ‘Wall of Champions’. This is because three former World Champions made contact with the wall on the outside during the 1999 Canadian GP.

Canadian GP lap records:

There have been five different layouts used for F1 races at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Lap time records for all these track layouts have been set by different drivers over the years.

Name of Driver Lap Time F1 Car Race GP Layout (1978-1986) Nelson Piquet 1:25.443 Williams FW11 1986 Canadian GP GP Layout (1988-1993) Michael Schumacher 1:21.500 Benetton B193 1993 Canadian GP GP Layout (1994-1995) Michael Schumacher 1:28.927 Benetton B194 1994 Canadian GP GP Layout (1996-2001) Ralf Schumacher 1:17.205 Williams FW23 2001 Canadian GP GP Layout (2002- present) Valtteri Bottas 1:13.078 Mercedes W10 2019 Canadian GP

The current record is held by former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. He set up a time of 1:13.078 at the 2019 Canadian GP while driving the Silver Arrows’ W10.

Canadian Grand Prix past winners:

Some of the greatest F1 drivers of all time have won the Canadian GP. However, seven-time World Champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton stand out. The two legendary figures have seven wins in Montreal to their name.

The winners of the last five editions of the Canadian GP are as follows:

2019- Lewis Hamilton

2018- Sebastian Vettel

2017- Lewis Hamilton

2016- Lewis Hamilton

2015- Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has won four out of the last five races in Montreal. However, considering the fact that Mercedes are lacking behind in pace to Red Bull and Ferrari, another wins seems unlikely for the 37-year old.

Leclerc and Ferrari meanwhile will be looking to bounce back this weekend after the Maranello based team suffered a double DNF at last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP.

