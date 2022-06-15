“I apologize to Kimi Raikkonen for ruining his race” – When Lewis Hamilton crashed into Ferrari’s World Champion in the pitlane during the Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton crashed into the rear of Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari in the pitlane leading to a double retirement.

Lewis Hamilton had a three points lead ahead of championship rival Kimi Raikkonen after winning Monaco Grand Prix previously.

Going into the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008, Ferrari’s Felipe Massa was just a point behind Raikkonen. The pressure was on both the top two drivers in a view to secure a championship lead.

The Italian outfit also led the constructor’s championship ahead of McLaren Mercedes right before the Grand Prix. Hamilton took the pole position ahead of BMW Sauber’s Robert Kubica and Raikkonen.

The Briton’s McLaren teammate Heikki Kovalainen started seventh behind Felipe Massa. A pole gave McLaren and Hamilton a great opportunity to take the lead in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton had his lead taken away during the pitstop

The track was not in a good state and work had to be done overnight to fix the breaking up on the tracks. Moreover, the then maiden world champion Hamilton led the race comfortably ahead of Kubica.

Adrian Sutil’s car caught fire on lap 16th bringing out the safety car. The top six went straight to the pits for fresh tires and changes in the strategies.

Hamilton’s lead did not last for long as after the pitstop, Raikkonen took the lead with Robert Kubica alongside him. However, this was the turning point of the race for both the championship contenders.

Hamilton’s Pitlane Crash with Kimi Raikkonen

Both Raikkonen and Kubica had to stop at the end of the pitlane due to a red light. Hamilton could not see the red light and rammed into the Finnish driver’s Ferrari.

Future teammate Nico Rosberg driving for Williams Toyota hit Hamilton from behind. While the latter was able to continue throughout the race, both the championship contenders retired.

Kubica would go on to secure his maiden Formula One victory and lead the world championship with 42 points. Meanwhile, Hamilton and Raikkonen had to serve a ten-place grid penalty for the next race in France.

