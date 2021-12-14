“Can’t begin to understand how Perez can be happy”– Former Toro Rosso driver bashes Sergio Perez for impeding Lewis Hamilton’s race

Former Toro Rosso driver bashes Sergio Perez for impeding Lewis Hamilton’s race and trying to slow him down at Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez was lauded for his exceptional defensive display against Lewis Hamilton, who was trying to reclaim his pole position after losing it to the former following his first pitstop.

Hamilton was hunting Perez on degraded soft tyres, and it seemed it would happen soon. However, the Mexican gave a tough time to the Briton and allowed Max Verstappen to slash his deficit of seven seconds to a mere two seconds.

Thus, making the competition more intense for further laps. Whilst Perez got lauded for his efforts, former Toro Rosso driver Sebastien Bourdais bashes the Mexican for his battle against Hamilton.

“I thought you loved racing. That was BS,” said Bourdais on Twitter, reacting to Will Buxtons’ tweet. “I can’t begin to understand how Perez can be happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did.

“Purposely slowing down and using every dirty trick to impede Hamilton. Zero sportsmanship, from the whole team really.”

Sergio Perez is a legend

After the glorious battle with Hamilton, Verstappen quickly responded that “Checo is a legend”. That battle played a pivotal role in the Dutchman winning the championship.

He even mentioned the Mexican in his social media post and thanked him for his efforts. Though a massive controversy surrounds the way, Verstappen won the race.

