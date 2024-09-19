mobile app bar

“Car Was F*cked”: Max Verstappen Refuses to Follow Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s Crackdown on Swear Words

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Car Was F*cked”: Max Verstappen Refuses to Follow Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s Crackdown on Swear Words

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has recently asked Formula One Management to issue a clampdown on drivers swearing on the team radios. However, Max Verstappen has already delivered his verdict on this by refusing to abide.

During the Thursday Press Conference for the 2024 Singapore GP, Verstappen was reflecting on a difficult outing for him and Red Bull at the Baku Street Circuit last weekend. While explaining the persisting issues with the RB20, the Dutchman swore, leading to Tom Clarkson issuing a swift apology for the same.

“The car was f*cked. I try to optimize the car all the time and it didn’t work,” explained Verstappen before Clarkson jumped in to say, “Let’s watch our language going forward.” The Dutchman was furious with the RB20 after he not only failed to outqualify teammate Perez for the first time this season at Baku but only managed to finish fifth in the race.

When it came to Ben Sulayem’s proposed clampdown on drivers’ swearing on the radio, Verstappen explained why he believes it is unfair for drivers to receive a ban for the same. He explained that drivers like him are not children anymore.

Verstappen slams the FIA’s attempts to censor drivers

In a now-deleted interview with Motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem urged the drivers to refrain from swearing. He had said, “There’s a difference between our sport, motorsport, and rap music.”  

The intention behind the FIA’s request was to protect kids from hearing such language on television. However, Verstappen believes that children will learn such language anyway when they grow up.

He said, “I couldn’t even say the F-word and it’s not even that bad, right? Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, they will eventually swear anyway. This is not changing anything.” Rather, Verstappen suggested that the broadcasters should stop revealing the team radio conversations.

He believes that censoring the drivers is not at all the right way to go, especially given how intense their emotions are inside the cockpit. Ben Sulayem’s interview with Motorsport.com has since been deleted but the excerpts have been doing the rounds of social media.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these