mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Admits Feeling Stressed out as His Future Team Remains Uncertain

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz Admits Feeling Stressed out as His Future Team Remains Uncertain

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 2024 F1 silly season is edging towards its conclusion as teams are announcing their driver line-ups for 2025 and beyond. British rookie, Oliver Bearman became the latest to secure his seat with Haas on a multi-year deal starting from next season. However, one big piece of the puzzle is yet to resolve itself – Carlos Sainz’s future.

Ferrari dropped the #55 driver in favor of Lewis Hamilton before the 2024 season started. Nevertheless, Sainz is a big name in the paddock. However, no news about the Spaniard’s future has yet been made, and now Sainz himself has expressed his anguish about the situation.

Sainz admitted feeling stressed because the F1 calendar has not allowed him to make any decisions about his future yet. Formula1.com quoted him as saying, “For sure it’s causing me a bit of stress and time to think.”

Sainz went on to explain, “Especially because, obviously, Mondays to Thursdays a lot of things are happening behind closed doors. There’s a lot of talks and a lot of conversations going on, then once I arrive on Thursday to the track all this disappears and I’m focusing 100% on performing in Ferrari.”

Only one seat at the front of the grid remains with Mercedes yet to announce George Russell’s teammate for 2025. However, according to Toto Wolff himself, Sainz is not a candidate they are considering at the moment.

Is Sainz going to Alpine in 2025?

During the buildup to the 2024 British Grand Prix, this weekend, strong rumors have started to emerge with respect to Carlos Sainz’s future. There is chatter that the #55 driver has already made up his mind to join Alpine as a replacement for Esteban Ocon.

Italian publication, Gazzetta dello Sport has confirmed that Sainz has decided to join the Enstone-based French outfit next year. This comes off the back of Flavio Briatore re-joining the team as an Executive Advisor and a possible engine switch to Mercedes power units from 2026 onwards.

Alpine have turned their fortunes around since the last few race weekends. Now, being a strong midfield team, the project at Alpine with 2026 looming could be a potential game-changer as far as Sainz is concerned.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these