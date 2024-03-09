Carlos Sainz Appendicitis Update: Expert Reveals When the Ferrari Driver Can Return to Racing

Carlos Sainz felt uncomfortable during the first two practice sessions at the Jeddah track. Upon inspection, it was discovered that he had appendicitis and would require immediate surgery. As a result, the Spanish driver could not take part in the remainder of the Saudi Arabian weekend. Since then, the news regarding Sainz’s impending return to racing has created a stir in F1. However, according to the latest information from Dr. Ricardo Ceccarelli, the #55 driver may return to the tracks at the Australian Grand Prix.

Dr. Ceccarelli is heading the Formula 1 medical team and has over 20 years of experience in the field. Drawing from his knowledge, the doctor, as reported by Marca, said, “If there are no complications, a driver will be able to race after 10 days. “He can get back in the car. So I think Sainz could be ready for Australia.”

Moreover, as per the doctor, Sainz’s condition could depend on the precise findings of the operation. To put it briefly, the doctor says that if the infection is normal, the surgery ought to go smoothly as well. Considering this, Sainz, unlike other athletes who require much more time to heal, can resume racing in 10 days.

The reason behind this is that while other athletes have a major portion of their abdomen involved in their activity, the F1 drivers are just sitting and don’t have any pressure in that area. Finally, the doctor praised Ferrari, claiming that Sainz’s condition has been well-managed there.

Nevertheless, amidst this, a lot of us may be wondering whether Sainz would encounter any challenges during his recovery. However, even if he does face any issues, Alex Albon’s recovery process might pave the way for him.

How Alex Albon’s appendicitis case presents a recovery path for Carlos Sainz

Just one day before the Italian Grand Prix in 2022, Williams received a severe blow. The British team announced that Albon won’t be able to take part in the race because of appendicitis. Following that, the Thai driver underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit because of breathing difficulties. After 48 hours, he was allowed to leave the hospital, having been removed from ventilator support previously.

Albon, who was then awaiting the healing of his lungs, shared his thoughts on how to begin training before proceeding to a Grand Prix. During his conversation with Sky Sports, Albon said, “You can’t just jump back into normal training, you have to slowly build it up. We really started to push it last Monday. I treated training and recovery like a 9-to-5 job.”

While wrapping up, Albon said that everything returned to normal with gradual training. He also mentioned that by taking it slowly during the training, he could recover quickly, which didn’t seem possible initially. Considering this, Sainz can also make a return to the tracks in Australia, given it still has 15 days to go.