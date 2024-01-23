Carlos Sainz Backs F1’s Bold Madrid Move Amid Massive Backlash From Fans: “A Very Special Day”

F1 made a highly controversial decision on January 23 when they confirmed that they will introduce the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid from the 2026 season onwards. The move was met with immense backlash from the fans. Although the fans are unhappy with the decision, Carlos Sainz, who hails from Madrid, has lauded the move.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Carlos Sainz wrote, “As a Spaniard and as a Madrid native, today is a very special day and one to feel proud of. The @F1 returns to Madrid! See you in 2026!“.

Most of the fans are against the move as F1 will most likely end their contract with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 2026 season onwards. As things stand, the current deal expires until after the 2026 race. The primary concern that most raised with the circuit in Barcelona was that it did not promote good racing.

However, with the administrators of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya having made some changes to the track to promote better racing, F1’s decision has upset fans. Some such as Stephen do not understand why would F1 introduce “another street circuit“. They would prefer watching a race in “Jerez or Jarama” instead of the one in Madrid.

Then, some fans have no problems with F1 introducing another race in Spain. However, they do not want F1 to substitute the race in Madrid for the one that takes place in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, another major concern with the Spanish GP moving from Barcelona to Madrid is that of politics.

Why is the Spanish GP a political issue?

It is a common misconception that the rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona is just limited to soccer. While there is no doubt that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are arch-rivals on the pitch, the administrations of the two cities also do not seem to see eye to eye.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, has explained why she believes that the Spanish government does not help Madrid as much as they help other cities. As quoted by MARCA, she said, “I hope that others know how to be happy for Madrid because we also have the right to receive investments, even if the Government does not help us“.

While the political battle between Madrid and Barcelona may not be that clear to see, that is clearly not the case when it comes to soccer. The El Classico that takes place between Real Madrid and Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the biggest club rivalries. The last thing a supporter of any of these clubs would want is to lose to their arch-rivals.