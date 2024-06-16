Carlos Sainz Calls for “Punishment” Against Rogue F1 Journalists as Williams Links Infuriate Ferrari Man

When Carlos Sainz became a free agent for the 2025 season, many expected him to sign with top teams like Red Bull or Mercedes. However, as time has passed by, the Spaniard has seen the door close on those opportunities, with rumors linking him to Williams and Audi. While Audi has been pursuing Sainz for months, many believe he’s already put pen to paper at Williams. Although, the current Ferrari man did not take too kindly to the request for comment on the assumption.

The suggestion that the most sought-after driver on the grid has already signed a contract infuriated Sainz. The 29-year-old had admitted that he would take his time and confessed lately that his future is still undecided. Because of the incessant questions, Sainz went as far as demanding punishment for those fueling the rumors.

During the Canadian GP weekend, as quoted by SpeedWeek, he said, “I can only say that nothing is fixed yet. Now people say that I would have signed with Williams. It is not fair that these people are not punished in any way for their reporting. This worries me that they can simply get away unscathed with these reports.”

However, the three-time Grand Prix winner cannot be blamed for it. It’s the enthusiasm of Williams’ team boss James Vowles that has made these rumors as prominent. Although taking Sainz’s word, nothing is fixed yet.

On the other hand, the Williams boss is doing everything in his power to secure his signature. He’s selling him the same dream he bought into last year.

James Vowles makes an ambitious statement regarding Williams’ future with Carlos Sainz in mind

Despite the poor start and just two points so far, Williams has become a different team, they’ve become more competitive. However, Vowles admitted the team was already on course to its old championship-winning self which lured him to Grove.

With his intimate knowledge of what’s happening in the background, the 44-year-old is ambitious about the future. He believes the team’s outlook will change and they want a strong driver lineup to lead them into the future. This idea made Alex Albon extend his contract and this is the dream he’s selling to Sainz.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “Sainz is our number one target. There’s a reason why I left Mercedes to come here. This isn’t the Williams of old. Having Sainz on our list shows we are prepared to have a driver line-up that I think will be one of the best on the grid if it’s achieved. We started this year poorly but keep an eye out for us. This is a different entity to what it was before.”

The Grove-based team is in the process of rebuilding and has been chasing some big names in the technical department. This is exactly how even Adrian Newey was linked with a move to Williams. The idea is grand, however, only time will tell when the nine-time championship-winning team will be able to get back to its past glory.