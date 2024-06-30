Carlos Sainz Can’t Test Williams’ Patience for Long as Other Drivers Are in Conversation

Carlos Sainz’s team for 2025 has become the biggest topic of discussion as the Spaniard has been a free agent ever since Ferrari dropped him for Lewis Hamilton. With the doors closed at Red Bull and Mercedes, Sainz has options left at Sauber, Williams, and Alpine. Williams were reportedly the most likely team a couple of weeks ago to sign the 29-year-old for next season. However, now with Sainz still undecided, Williams may run out of patience.

The three-time Grand Prix winner is stalling to secure the ideal deal for himself. He is considering multiple variables such as the engine manufacturer, the team’s current and long-term competitive prospects as well as a long-term deal for himself with exit clauses if needed.

Williams and Sauber (to be Audi) partially check either of these requirements which is why Sainz was willing to make the most out of their offers on the table. However, Alpine have come as a surprise contender to secure the Spaniard’s services that stalled his decision-making, as per Motorsport.com.

Carlos Sainz ha pedido tiempo a Williams para tomar una decisión sobre su futuro, según @Motorsport. ⚠️ La oferta de Alpine ha hecho a Sainz replantearse su futuro cuando ya estaba todo acordado con Williams. Los británicos han decidido reactivar negociaciones con otros… pic.twitter.com/lyKN23CcM5 — Rubén Canales (@RubCanales) June 30, 2024

Now, Williams don’t wish to wait for long, as Sainz weighs up and contemplates all the offers available to him. The Grove outfit already signed an extension with Alex Albon reportedly till the end of the 2026 season. Meanwhile, team boss James Vowles had initially voiced his interest in signing Sainz as a teammate for Albon amid Logan Sargeant’s struggles.

Thus, Sainz has to make a decision soon as Williams have ambitious development plans with Mercedes as their engine partner heading into the new 2026 regulations era. They would certainly prefer to have the race-winning caliber of the #55 driver to lead them alongside Albon towards the top of the F1 pecking order.

Besides Carlos Sainz, who else is Williams targeting?

Now, if Carlos Sainz takes too long to decide upon his future, Williams has other drivers on their radar. The most likely candidates Vowles and Co. could target are Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon.

Both drivers have previously worked with Vowles during their time at Mercedes, be it in different capacities. While there are other drivers also seeking a 2025 contract in this year’s chaotic silly season, Bottas and Ocon could be two experienced drivers Williams would want to sign up.

Both are Grand Prix winners. And when it comes to Bottas in particular, he also knows the workings of a top team like Mercedes, having driven with Williams back in the day. Therefore, he can be an ideal candidate for Williams.

Now, even Kimi Antonelli was a strong candidate to replace Sargeant. However, the Mercedes prodigy is also in contention to directly go to Mercedes and replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.