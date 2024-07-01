Carlos Sainz Claims He’s Going for Laurels Over Crucial Points as 2025 May Not Bring Him Same Moments

Carlos Sainz, one of the most sought-after drivers in F1, still doesn’t have a seat for next year. There were rumors of his 2025 team being announced in Austria, but there wasn’t even a hint. Because of his silence on the future, the Ferrari driver was asked about his present. That is when Sainz revealed that he isn’t fighting for points in the standings. He is just out there making memories.

Sainz finished P3 in Austria, largely aided by the collision between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Nonetheless, this puts him just 15 points behind his teammate. When this was pointed out, however, the Spaniard insisted that he didn’t care.

He confessed, “I’m focusing more on trying to get the podiums, trying to get the wins, trying to get the highlights rather than on the championship. I’m focusing on enjoying the opportunities that I have this year to fight for podiums that I might not have next year.”

Sainz wanted to sign for a big team, which most likely won’t be the case. Driving in the midfield or as a backmarker, Sainz won’t get the chance to fight with the best drivers from next year onwards, which is why he wants to savor every moment with Ferrari.

Sainz is realistic about his opportunities, but at the same time, is taking a lot of time to decide on his future. As such, the teams linked to him and the other drivers on the market are growing increasingly impatient.

Carlos Sainz still uncertain about his future

The current frontrunners for Sainz’s signature are Williams, Sauber/Audi and Alpine. The former two are struggling outside the points, whereas the Enstone-based outfit is making progress, but still has a long way to go.

As such, Sainz has to choose a team whose future he trusts and he revealed in Spain that he is close to making his decision public.

So far, no announcement has been made but recently, he was spotted talking to Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, as revealed by Kym Illman. However, with Sergio Perez‘s contract extended, the only way Sainz could join the Austrian stable is through Verstappen’s exit.

However, the reigning champions will always give priority to Verstappen. Recent months have put his future in doubt. The continued spat between his father and the Red Bull bosses has contributed to the uncertainty. However, there is no room for anyone unless the Dutchman decides to leave. So now everyone is waiting for the first domino to fall.